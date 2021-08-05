VU, LCWU team up for research development

Staff Reporter

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Virtual University of Pakistan (VU) and Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) for research, development, innovation developing joint academic programs and blended learning model.

Rector VU Prof Dr Arshad Saleem Bhatti and LCWU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza signed the MoU in a ceremony held at Virtual University head office.

The MoU envisages collaboration between the two institutions in academic, research and infrastructural resources. In research projects, this linkage will provide collaboration in sharing of academic data, publication and join conferences.

Such courses could be taught with blended learning so that the teaching of classes, multimedia recordings, tutorials and attention through e-Learning platforms, and personnel would be shared by both universities.

Both institutions agreed on faculty exchange between the VU and LCWU to give experience of both methodologies. The production of “massive open on-line courses” (MOOCs) or other affordable mechanisms are also one of the salient feature of MoU.