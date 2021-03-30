VU holds 1st Int’l conference on Yak

The Virtual University of Pakistan organized 1st International conference on Yak (Bos grunniens) here at VU Head office.

The conference aimed at highlighting the advanced research on Yak including its paternal genetic diversity, Yak network and current situation of Yak in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The collaborators of the conference were Yak and Camel foundation, Germany, University of Baltistan, Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan, Livestock & Dairy Development Department, Gilgit-Baltistan, and University of

Agriculture, Dera Ismail Khan.

Vice Chancellor Agriculture University D.I Khan Dr. Masroor Ellahi Babar was chief guest at the opening ceremony.

Eminent scholars from all over the world presented their research work on the Yak. Some of the scholars were Dr. Han Jianlin, China, Dr. Tashi Dorji, Nepal, Dr. Zhi-Jie Ma, China, Dr. Takbir Ali, Pakistan, Mr. Shakoor Ali, Pakistan, Dr. Hafiz Ashfaq Ahmad,

Pakistan, Dr. Ghulam Raza, Pakistan, Dr. Mastan Ali, Pakistan, Dr. Ishtiaq Hussain, Pakistan, Mr. Shehzad Ali, Pakistan, Mr. Habib Ur Rehman Sherani, Pakistan, Mr. Manzoor Hussain, Pakistan, and Dr. Abdul Wajid From Pakistan presented their enormous research work on the life of Yak.

Talking on the occasion Dr. Masroor Ellahi Babar said that Yak is considered as one of the world’s most significant domestic animals, as it can survive in extreme environments and ensures a livelihood for the local people.

Domestic yak is distributed at high altitudes between 2000 to 5000 meters in Pakistan, Afghanistan, India, Nepal, China, and Mongolia in the mountains of Hindu Kush, Karakoram, Himalayas, Tibetan plateau and Tien Shan mountains.

Chairman Pakistan science foundation Prof. Dr. Shahid Mahmood Baig, S.I was chief guest of the closing session.

While speaking at conference he talked about research on Yak, he said, the unique features of this animal is that it is one of the most

important Genetic Resource of Pakistan and it need the focus of scientific community to explore its potentials to get maximum benefits for the local communities.

Rector, Virtual University Dr. Arshad Saleem Bhatti said that it is the need of hour that we come forward and work on the research factors of such unique multipurpose species.

He admired the efforts of Dr. Tanveer Hussain, HOD, department of Molecular Biology VU in making this huge event a successful one.

At the end of conference shields were distributed among the participants and guest speakers.