VPL appointed UD Trucks importer in Pakistan

Islamabad

UD Trucks Corporation has appointed VPL Limited as its authorized importer in Pakistan for the new Quester heavy-duty trucks to be introduced in the country. UD Trucks is a leading Japanese total transport solution provider. UD Trucks was established in Japan in 1935, and became a part of the Volvo Group in 2007. UD Trucks has a long and proud history in Pakistan. UD Trucks (previously known as Nissan Diesel) was the first Japanese truck brand to enter the Pakistan market, and has since then continued to be one of the leading players in the country. UD Trucks are a familiar sight on the roads of Pakistan and hold a prominent position in the long-haulage and construction segments. UD Trucks Corporation is now planning to introduce their popular new heavy-duty truck model Quester in the Pakistan market for which they have appointed VPL Limited (VPL) as their authorized importer. VPL is a leading importer of trucks, buses, construction & mining equipment, generators and tools in Pakistan with a country wide after-sales support network. VPL is also the authorized importer of Volvo Trucks, Volvo Buses, Volvo Construction Equipment and Volvo Penta.—PR