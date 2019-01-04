Vowda’s outbursts

MINISTER for Water Resources Faisal Vowda twice made unbecoming remarks during his press conference on Wednesday prompting a boycott of the event by media persons and sparking a strong reaction from the public opinion. He misbehaved with a Reporter for asking a question, which is prerogative of newsmen, and used highly derogatory remarks against Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Mian Shahbaz Sharif, who is also Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee.

The Minister is surely entitled to his views and there might be some logic and rationale as to why contract of Mohmand Dam project was awarded on a single bid basis and decision of the Minister not to appear before the meeting of the PAC on one-day notice. However, there are decencies which must be observed by all especially by holder of public office and more so the cabinet members. Vowda should have expressed his views in a civilized manner than churning venom and sending wrong signals all around. Wrongly or rightly, the award of contract of Mohmand Dam to a Company owned by an Advisor to the Prime Minister has attracted criticism and the press conference as well as the question asked by the Reporter in question afforded an opportunity to the Minister to clarify the position. Regrettably, he chose not to do that and instead made comments that forced the media to boycott his news conference despite his apology afterwards. Similarly, the use of abusive language against Leader of the Opposition has also sent wrong message about the importance being attached to Parliament and its bodies. If parliamentarians themselves and members of the Treasury would not give respect to Parliament, it is naïve to expect that others would. Leaving aside your personal like or dislike for Shahbaz Sharif, the fact remains that he is Leader of the Opposition and PAC Chairman and should be accorded due respect by all.

