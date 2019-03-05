Vowda lost nerves in intimacy with Imran, says Barrister Wahab

Staff Reporter

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Information, Law and Anticorruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab while cencring Faisal Vawda ,said that every next member of PTI suffering from depict of a personality adding that PTI was new version of personality syndrome . In a statement on Monday, the Advisor said that Faisal Vowda lost his nerves in intimacy with Imran . ‘ He should have pondered before giving such statements on TV talk show,’ he added. He said that phenomenon of personality adoration has got on to the nerves of leaders of Pakistan Tehrek Insaf. The Advisor was of view that every one in PTI has become blind with the self interest .

Share on: WhatsApp