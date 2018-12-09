Vow to rebuild brick by brick

Muhammad Usman

We will reconstruct Pakistan brick by brick to have a normalized Pakistan….. The country will run as per constitution, prerogative of violence rests with state alone, no person or institution is above the law”. This is an excerpt from COAS message read out by DG ISPR during a recent media conference. For informed people, this is not anew. It is essentially reiteration of what Army has strived hard over last decade when country plunged itself in maze of insuperable difficulties/dangers and democratic leadership at helm was inept, listless and indifferent which rose to power, riding on buggy of Charter of Democracy, signed under aegis of US which had different agenda to achieve. Army chose hard way, far beyond its designation because it considered continuation of democracy a recipe to cure afflictions of horrendous proportions, impacting the country.

It was by no mean considerations of anachronism or abhorrent to military rule in world to foot this difficult, long and arduous route because democracy is an adjustable commodity in world. A military rule in Egypt is acceptable to great democracies of world and democracy in Turkey under Erdogan is not easily digestible. It was only earnest of concern for the country which spurred its rank and file to make both ends meet; to afford time to fledgling democracy to mature and keep country afloat regardless of pain it could cause. Besides, equally it was the nation which fervently looked towards them to salvage the house at fire with no hope from elsewhere. It was also call of time because in developing democracies like Pakistan, Armed Forces have to act as a stabilization force because of variety of reasons.

They have done it befittingly. A bare look at tasks undertaken, definitely stands a testimony to this fact; terrorism, militancy in Baluchistan, restoration of peace in Karachi, frequent escalations on L of C/working boundary, Indian intrigues on western border in league with Afghan NDS, US mantra of Do More, tight rope diplomacy, international commitments, provision of infrastructure and rehabilitation of IDPs in FATA/other terror hit areas, fencing of Afghan border, security of CPEC, handling issues of riot control, relief work in calamities of different Kinds, enterprises of national importance – national census and holding of PLS matches and emergencies calling SOS response. Last but not the least, holding free, fair and transparent General Elections 2018 under their supervision albeit their plate was full. They had to call their old guards to share the burden. It has traversed long distance to enable the country to prosper. Understandably, it would not like that blood of martyrs goes in vain. No nation wants it or could afford it. The expenditure in material, time and effort was the cost which we had to pay for our abiding laxity, complacency and indifference. We can ill afford to pay it again. The message of COAS ought to be read in this context.

The country is out of the woods and stands at threshold of a bright future provided we do not repeat comedy of errors and tragedy of missed opportunities which has been our partiality, most of the times in past. A civil government is in place with an agenda which readily finds itself in step with all those segments of society who wants to see country in right strides. The inferences from statements/tweets of ISPR also subscribe to this view. A new sense of purpose holds the land. In wake of ongoing stability operations, hope of complete peace in country is a high probability. The efforts are underway to rebuild the economy robustly on right parameters, not synthetically as was the case previously. The efforts also seems to be on anvil to harness other sources of national strength.

The drive against corruption is gaining momentum. Diplomatically, country is relatively better placed than before. Instead of asking Do More, US is soliciting help of Pakistan for peace in Afghanistan. India has been put on defensive by a masterstroke of Kartarpur corridor. It is sanguine side of the equation. Other side is still fraught with dangers. Our fault lines are weak economy, lack of governance, religious extremism, poverty and flaws in education and judicial system. Apart from these, our adversaries could go to any extent to sabotage incipient transformation under process. The simpleminded and hapless people are their soft target to retard/reverse the change. In a survey, though 69% people are mindful of negativity of such media elements yet unwittingly they could fall prey to them. Media is fourth pillar of state. It needs to show responsibility when stake are high. Precisely this is the reason that DG ISPR has asked media to paint a positive image of the country for at least six months and then see where the country reaches. It is no big deal for sake of the country which is poised at knife edge.

— The writer, retired Lt Col, is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.

