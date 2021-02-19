Voting for four seats in Punjab, KP continues in by-polls today

LAHORE – Polling on four vacant seats of National Assembly and provincial assemblies is being held in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today (Friday).

Voting will continue till 05:00 pm without any break, according to the Election Commission (ECP).

Seats of NA-75, Sialkot-IV Daska, PP 51 Gujranwala-I, NA-45 Kurram-I, and PK-63 Nowshera III fell vacant due to the death of lawmakers.

Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar of PML-N and Ali Asjad of PTI are vying for NA-75 Daska, formerly occupied by PML-N MNA Iftikharul Hassan Shah. Around 360 polling stations have been set up in the constituency and the total number of voters is 44,003.

PTI’s Fakharuz Zaman Bangash, JUI-F’s Jamil Khan, and independent candidate Haji Syed Jamal are expected to be the main contestants for NA-45 seat that was vacated after the death of JUI-F MNA Munir Khan Orakzai. A total of 27 candidates are in the run-in NA-45.

In Kurram, 134 polling stations have been set up for 180,931 voters.

Foolproof security measures have been made to ensure polling in a peaceful and transparent manner.