Voting for CM Punjab deferred till April 6

Opposition to go to court for justice: Azma Bokhari

Amraiz Khan Lahore

The Punjab Assembly session was adjourned till April 6th without the elections of the new leader of the house on Sunday. The session will meet again at 11 am on April 6 (Wednesday).

Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi talking to the media at the assembly premises said that Pakistan Muslim League would win the vote count. When asked about the opposition joint candidate Hamza Shehbaz claiming to have over 200 lawmaker’s support, the PML-Q leader responded, “They should have said over 500 instead of 200.”

Pervaiz Elahi is the candidate for the chief ministership after being nominated by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) while Hamza Shehbaz Sharif is the joint candidate nominated by the joint opposition.

After the announcement of adjournment of the Punjab Assembly session till April 6, the united opposition and treasury members manhandled each other in Assembly on Sunday. They chanted slogans against each other, journalists supposed to cover the session were not allowed to enter the proceeding hall of the Punjab Assembly where the session was supposed to be conducted. While talking to the reporters spokesperson for PML (N) Azma Bokhari said, “Signaling towards Imran Khan she said, Today the whole country witnessed that a coward person has faced No Trust motion with a very poor way and he issued illegal orders while sitting in Banigala”. She claimed that the biggest drama happened inside Assembly when the Speaker Punjab Assembly who was contesting the election of Chief Minister Punjab had banned the entry of journalists so that they could not see what was happening inside the Assembly.

Walls of Assembly today witnessed the shameful things which would have not happened in the history of Pakistan when female parliamentarians of PTI attacked opposition members.

We were in a position to respond in a befitting manner to them but we showed patience since it was the political style of Imran Khan that he always used women for such purposes.

When Pervaiz Elahi received a report that 200 PML(N) backed parliamentarians were sitting in the House after which they asked their female member to attack and create a law and order situation. On the basis of which session was adjourned. “I have video footage reporters can see that our 199 members were sitting inside who were supposed to vote for Hamza Shahbaz”, she claimed. She was of the view that though Ch. Pervaiz Elahi was a controversial speaker in the past but today he also played a very controversial role regarding holding of CM voting.

Opposition members decided to stay in the House till the ruling of the Supreme Court they said that they would stay in Assembly till Iftar.

Hamza Shehbaz, the nominee of the united opposition for Punjab Chief Minister, was present in the Punjab Assembly. When parliamentarians came out of the hall then while talking to the reporters they blamed each other for the attack. MPAs – Aleem Khan, Syed Hassan Murtaza, and Saiful Malook Khokhar were also present in the assembly.

Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Ghazali Saleem Butt, Mian Abdul Rauf, Pir Ashraf Rasool and other members of the opposition were also present.

They decided to have Iftar in the Punjab Assembly.