Voters list being-verified

Raza Naqvi

Attock

District Election Commissioner Attock Abdul Rashid has said that voters lists are being verified which will remain continue till 8th February. He said this while talking to newsmen here at his office.

He said that during the last couple of years 63000 Computerised National Identity Cards have been issued to the residents of Attock and these all will be verified while 22000 people died whose names will be deleted from the voters lists.

He said that from 6th March registration of voters, deletion of voters names and transfer of voter names will be done and this process will remain continue till 4th April. While replying a question District Election Commissioner Attock.