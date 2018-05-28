Voters in Pindi district set to elect seven MNAs in general elections

Number of seats unchanged in garrison city after delimitation

Zubair Qureshi

Rawalpindi district has retained all its seven National Assembly (NA) seats (NA-57 to NA-63) after delimitation, however the earlier numbers of these National Assembly seats have been changed now.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued district-wise map of the each constituency of the National Assembly.

According to new delimitation of the NA constituencies in the Rawalpindi district, these constituencies have largely remained unchanged starting from:

NA-57 that comprises Tehsils Kotli Sattian, Murree, Kahuta and Kallar Sayedan. Earlier, this constituency was known as NA-50 from where Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been elected.

NA-58 (previously NA-51) consists of Tehsils Gujar Khan and Sagri. The current MNA from this area is PML-N’s Raja Javed Ikhlas who served as Naib Nazim of Rawalpindi District earlier in Musharraf regime.

NA-59 (previously NA-52) Rawalpindi–III is the rural area of Rawalpindi Tehsil. This is the home area of PML-N stalwart the unbeatable Ch Nisar Ali Khan. This is his home seat and he has won from this seat since 1985. It constitutes Chakri, Adwal, Banda, Basali, Gorakhpur, Sehal and some parts of Chakwal and Dhamial. This time, however, Nisar has announced to contest the upcoming elections from NA-63 (Taxila) instead.

NA-60 (formerly NA-56) including Satellite Town, Shah Sultan, Dhoke Khabba, Muslim Town, Dhoke Kala Khan, Dhoke Paracha, Pindora, Gawal Mandi, parts of Saddar and Rawalpindi Cantonment, Ayub Park area, Gulistan Colony, almost all of Chaklala Cantonment, including the airbase and all the housing schemes.

NA-61 (previously NA-54) includes most of Rawalpindi Cantt, Westridge, Naseerabad, parts of Saddar, Tench Bhata, Dhoke Chaudhrian, Chur Harpal, Koh-i-Noor factory area, Lalazar, Lal Kurti and Harley Street. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Malik Ibrar Ahmed represents this constituency in the National Assembly.

NA-62 (previously NA-55) is the urban constituency of the city represented by Awami Muslim League’s Sheikh Rashid Ahmed who won from here in the general elections of 2013 with the support of the PTI. This constituency includes area like Ratta Amral, Dhoke Hassu, Pir Wadhai, Khayban Sir Syed, New Katarian, Bagh Sardaran, Gunj Mandi, Shah Chan Chiragh, Liaquat Bagh, Fatima Jinnah University, parts of Saddar and some parts of Chaklala Cantt.