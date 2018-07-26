Voters express satisfaction over polling arrangements

Polling is in progress peacefully at different polling stations of the federal capital where voters have expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for facilitating the people to exercise their vote.

Some observers have also visited polling stations at F-6 and G-6 sectors of Islamabad and have shown satisfaction over the process.

Talking to APP at polling station number 179 of G-6 sector, a family from Saudi Arabia said they have just came to Pakistan just to cast vote as only vote can play an important role in bringing change in the country. It was also seen that senior and disabled citizens were being treated very well by the election staff at the polling stations.—APP

