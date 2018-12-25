Voters asked to register vote on CNIC address

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked voters to register their vote on their permanent or temporary address written on their computerized national identity card (CNIC) by December 31.

According to an official of the ECP, the commission has included the relevant information about its helpline established in different districts with its commission’s short message service (SMS) 8300 to facilitate the voters and asked them to get any information from its SMS service.

He said that under its ongoing voters awareness drive, the commission made this decision and now voters can get information about their complaint or number of helpline of respective district by sending computerized national identity card (CNIC) number to ECP’s SMS service.

He said voters can get information related to statistically block code, serial number, constituency of voter where voter name is registered, ECP awareness message and helpline number of respective district to get further information.

He also asked them to contact their respective district office of Election Commission to ensure registering as voter on CNIC address.

Meanwhile, Secretary ECP has written a letter to provincial chief secretaries and secretaries of National and Provincial assemblies for implementing section 27 of the Elections Act 2017.—APP

