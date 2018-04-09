Voters advised to visit display centers to check voter lists

Rawalpindi

District Election Commission Rawalpindi has urged the citizens to visit the display centers set -up at 280 important points of the district including main schools and Colleges of Rawalpindi city, offices of Union Councils and other points to get corrected the voter lists.

Talking to APP District Election Commissioner-I, Rawalpindi Muhammad Saleem Akhtar Khan informed that he is frequently visiting the display centers to check arrangements made to facilitate the citizens at the display centers and guide the staff and In-charge display centers to facilitate the voters particularly during 8 am to 4 pm, seven days a week. He said, the citizens should get corrected voter lists by April 30 as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has displayed the initial voters’ lists for the 2018 general elections in ECP office here, offices of Union Councils and a large number of other important points.

He said, the voting details can be reviewed and corrected by April 30. The forms are available in both English and Urdu. The voters can change their addresses and remove names of deceased family members from the voters’ list through the forms available at the offices.—APP