This refers to news report ‘Will turn seawater potable to provide water to Lyari: Bilawal’ (July 2). It is good to see the voters become aware of their rights and treat with contempt the aspiring parliamentarians who visit their supposed future constituencies and solicit votes, only to forget, ignore and exploit them for the next five years. It is really shameful to see these politicians – whose illegitimate asset-holdings are already at very high levels – milk the country to further increase their assets while pushing yet more of the downtrodden below the poverty line. These characters, devoid of all sense of shame and guilt, see nothing wrong with depriving the poor people even of the very basic of the basic needs of life like clean drinking water, what to talk of decent housing, employment, education and healthcare facilities. I rather marvel at the fact that despite giving people a far better standard of living, the leaders in advanced countries do no get as much respect from the masses as our non-performing politicians do. So, it was with a sense of satisfaction that I watched on television the reaction of the Lyari residents when Bilawal {Bhutto}-Zardari – having amassed massive wealth by virtue of being born in a political family, and without doing an honest day’s work – tried the usual fooling tactics with the voters. And what makes it even better is that the reaction of voters towards the non-performing politicians has been about the same throughout the country. I must put in a word of praise also for certain television channels which have started a voter-awareness campaign. I wish many more join the process since there is a lot of work to do in this regard.

SRH HASHMI

Karachi

