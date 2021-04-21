Vote registration matters discussed in voters education committee meeting

Our Correspondent Nawabshah

The District Voters education Committee, Shaheed Benazirabad met here on Wednesday under the chair of its Chairman Pervez Ahmed Kalwar and observed that the right use of vote was an important need of hour and for strengthening democracy.

Addressing the meeting, the chairman said that on the directives of Election Commission of Pakistan, the aim of District Voters Education Committee is to include voters of the district specially women, disable persons and transgender in election process and create

awareness regarding issue of National Identity Card and voter registration.

He said that in order to strengthen the democratic process in the country and registration of vote, the members should play a positive role to create awareness among people in their respective areas and communities so that vote percentage could be enhanced during next general elections.

The chairman appealed the members of committee to fully cooperate with the Election Commission of Pakistan in this regard.

During the meeting, the committee members presented proposals and recommendations regarding creating awareness and other issues.

The meeting was attended by all members of the District Voters Education Committee Shaheed Benazirabad District.