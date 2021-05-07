Vote recount in NA-249 by-polls continues on second day

The vote recount in the National Assembly (NA) constituency NA-249 by-elections has continued on second day today (Friday) despite objections raised by all the political parties except Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) had boycotted the vote recount, claiming that the seals of vote bags were broken.

The PTI had demanded the authorities to hold re-elections in the constituency while the PML-N had filed a petition.

Earlier, a total of 683 votes were rejected in the recount of votes from 60 polling stations in the controversial NA-249 by-election in Karachi.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued notices to the boycotting candidates to be part of the recount but they did not return.

It is to be mentioned here that the development came after ECP had accepted the plea of PML-N and ordered recount in NA-249 by-elections.

During the hearing, PML-N candidate Miftah Ismail had submitted the details of unsigned form 45 in the commission and requested to launch inquiry into the irregularities.