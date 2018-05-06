Vote doesn’t give license to commit crimes: Shafqat Mehmood

LAHORE : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Shafqat Mahmood said on Sunday that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s speech in Mansehra holds no worth as vote doesn’t give a license to commit crimes.

Talking to a private TV channel after the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo’s speech, he said that Nawaz focuses on mega-projects in the country to make money through kickback payments.

“They [PML-N] don’t have any interest in education and health sectors,” Mehmood added. “On what grounds is Nawaz making promises now when he wasn’t able to do anything in the past 30 years.”

Nawaz, in his address in Mansehra today, had said that his party’s ‘respect the vote’ campaign demands respect for the people of Pakistan.

Orignally published by INP