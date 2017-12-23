VOP offers free of cost security to Churches

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

After the most heinous tragedy of massacre at a church in Peshawar on 22 September 2013 Veterans of Pakistan (formerly PESA) had offered to supplement police efforts by providing, free-of-cost, extra-armed security guards to all churches in Pakistan. Unfortunately, the authorities of the church at Quetta had not considered it necessary to ask for the security service provided gratis by VOP.

In view of the recent tragic event, VOP once again offers to provide free of cost extra armed security guards to supplement police efforts at all churches in Pakistan.