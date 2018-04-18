VOP lauds reiteration of COAS to uproot terrorism

Staff Reporter

The Veterans of Pakistan (formerly PESA) on Tuesday lauded the resolve of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) to uproot terrorism from the country.

The retired servicemen fully support pronouncements of COAS and agree to his understanding of the international and national issues, economy, politics, and situation in FATA, it said.

Our enemy lacks the ability to defeat Pakistan in an open war, therefore, it is trying to weaken us from within, said a statement issued after a meeting of VOP presided by Lt. Gen. Ali Kuli Khan (Retd).

The veterans expressed dismay at the deteriorating in Syria. Instead of using their influence to bring about peace in the country, the major powers have made it their battleground. It looks like the repeat of what happened in Iraq. The UN and OIC must step in to bring about a peaceful settlement.

They noted that reconstruction and rehabilitation activities in the FATA are moving at an extremely slow pace.

Delay in the resettlement of affected tribesmen will only benefit enemies of the State and undo all achievements of the military at a great cost of sacrifices.

There is a dire need to form an autonomous body for reconstruction and resettlement. Steps should also be expedited to bring the tribesmen into the mainstream of the population.

Merely extending powers of the superior courts could become a retrograde step if the merger of FATA with rest of the country is delayed any further.

The former military officials condemned the rash driving by American Defence Attaché that resulted in the loss of innocent life. Our government must take all steps to try the culprit in Pakistan under relevant laws. Any offer for his trial in the USA must not be accepted in view of breach of such undertaking regarding Raymond Davis.

Members of the Executive Council condemned Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir. The expressed deep regrets at the indifference of major powers towards this great human tragedy which has encouraged India to continue with the massacre of Kashmiri Muslims.

Those present in the meeting included Vice Admiral Ahmad Tasnim, Air Marshal Masood Akhtar, Brig Mian Mahmud, Brig Arbi Khan, Brig Simon Sharaf, Col Riaz Jafri, Col Shamsher Alam, Col Dalel Khan, Maj Farouk Hamid, Maj Muhammad Akram, Capt. Dr Babur Zaheeruddin, Mr Nawaz Ali, and Brig Masud ul Hassan.