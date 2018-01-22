Vonn makes Olympic vow after Cortina win

Italy

Lindsey Vonn warned there would be no holds barred as the US ski star’s bid to recapture the Olympic downhill title was boosted with a World Cup win in Cortina d’Ampezzo on Saturday. The 33-year-old bounced back from a mistake which saw her miss out on the first downhill on Friday to claim one 24 hours later and become the oldest women’s World Cup winner in the discipline.

“This is just the moment I was planning on going into the Olympics,” said a delighted Vonn with the Winter Games closing in fast on February 9. “I’m very confident I can lay my cards on the table in Pyeongchang. There will be no holding back. This is what I’ve been working for. The tactics I have is that I’m going to the Olympics healthy.

“It’s all or nothing in Korea.” Vonn also won Super G bronze in Vancouver but missed the 2014 Sochi Games with a knee injury and is taking no risks this time.

She received an electric bike for her Cortina win but said she would give it to retiring US teammate Julia Mancuso, revealing she has a habit of falling off bicycles.

But she was fearless as she blazed down her favourite Olympia delle Tofane course in 1min 36.48sec, beating Liechtenstein’s Tina Weirather by a comfortable 0.92sec margin with young American Jacqueline Wiles third at 0.98.

It was Vonn’s 12th win in the Italian dolomites — six in downhill and six in Super-G — her 40th downhill and a 79th World Cup win.

It also saw her overtake Elisabeth Goergl as the oldest winner of a women’s World Cup downhill — the Austrian was 32 years and 325 days old when she won in Altenmarkt in 2014 while Vonn turned 33 in October last year.—AFP