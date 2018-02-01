Volunteers to be trained to help during natural disaster

Rawalpindi

To build resilient communities, Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has been working extensively on disaster risk reduction, disaster preparedness, contributing towards improving livelihood and training of relief workers across the country.

It was stated by Chairman PRCS, Dr Saeed Ellahi while presiding a meeting along with Deputy Commissioner Talat Mehmood Gondal here Wednesday.

Dr Saeed Elahi said that PRCS was expanding its network and programs such as First Aid, Restoring Family Links, School Safety, Road Safety, Health Care, livelihood promotion and gender mainstreaming across the country.

He expressed that “First Aider in Every Home” was our mission and PPRC was efficiently pursuing this mission by providing FA trainings to communities in all districts of Pakistan.

Talking about the Red Crescent Volunteers he said, it was decided that 500 to 1000 volunteers would be trained in each district to fulfill their responsibility for mitigating the sufferings of vulnerable segment of society.

On the occasion the DC directed the Director Colleges to allow PRCS to set up blood donations camp at colleges especially for Thelasemia patients.

The Chairman PRCS informed that Red Crescent Society had provided 260 blood bags to the victims of Peshawar incident, adding 18000 anti-mosquito bottles and 4000 net were also provided during dengue outbreak in Pehawar.—APP