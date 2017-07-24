Volunteers successfully complete Margalla Hills clean-up drive

City Reporter

Volunteers from Clean Islamabad Hiking Trails, Painting the Future and Islamabad Wildlife Management Board on Sunday successfully completed trash removal campaign at the Margalla Hills.

Desperate lack of awareness of administration and people, a group of volunteers took up the task of cleaning the picnic points at Margalla Hills on their own – collecting garbage left behind by visitors.

The small group including Tassadaq Malik, Irfan Siddique and Zaheer Khan spearheaded the awareness campaign on social media. “After the success story of ‘Clean Islamabad Hiking Trails’, ‘Painting the Future” and Islamabad Wildlife Management Board teams decided to arrange a bigger event to clean up the view points at Pirsohawa Road,” Irfan Siddique, a member of the group told reporter.

Siddique said under the clean-up drive, about 40-50 volunteers including boys, girls and families joined this noble cause.

“It was a huge success with the overwhelming participation from our teams. Their unwavering determination made this event memorable. It was a fun, friendly and joyful activity for all,” the members opined. The trash clean up programme included assembly of participants at the Islamabad Zoo Parking near Pirsohawa Road police check post and moving to view points on their vehicles to start clean-up near Monal Restaurant.

There are six main hiking trails leading to the top of the Margalla Hills which are frequently traversed by both serious hikers and occasional visitors like tourists both local and foreigners. People usually bring bags full of consumable up the trails and then leave behind piles of plastic bags, food and drink containers, bottles and other non-bio-degradable material.

The Margalla Hills National Park, spread over an area of 31,142 acres, is abundant with various species of wild plants, birds, mammals and reptiles. The hills besides, being home to some unique flora and fauna and various species of wildlife are also generating interest of bird watching, rock climbing and para-gliding.