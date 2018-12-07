Volunteerism is fundamental source of community strength: Elahi

Staff Reporter

Volunteerism can help effect positive social change by fostering inclusive societies that respect diversity, equality and the participation of all, it is a fundamental source of community strength, resilience, solidarity and social cohesion. This was stated by the Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society Dr Saeed Elahiwhile speaking at the ceremony in connection with International Volunteers Day celebrations under the theme “Volunteers Build Resilient Communities” held at Trail-5, Darra Janga, Margalla Hills.

PRCS Youth & Volunteer department organized a number of activities to celebrate International Volunteer Day along with International Day of People with Disabilities that included “Be a Volunteer Campaign”, sports event for persons with disability, poster competition & fun quiz for school students and “Walk of Resilience”.

The ceremony was attended by the disable persons from Dia Foundation, members of the blind association, bar association, Pakistan Girls Guide Association, Pakistan Boy Scouts, traders, students from different institutions, volunteers and staff of PRCS. Mr. Shane Knox from Ireland Health Services & Ambulance Service College Dublin, Prosecutor General ANF Raja Inam Amin Minhas, Senior Advocate Supreme Court Chaudhary EhtashamulHaq, and Advocate Mian Zain Qureshi were also present at the occasion.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr Saeed Elahi said that volunteers have been the backbone of Red Cross Red Crescent Movement since its birth in 1863. The Movement currently has around 17 million active volunteers around the world who are engaged in different humanitarian activities during both peace and disaster situations.

“We are also inviting people with disabilities to be volunteers. Anyone who has a heart and passion for doing what Pakistan Red Crescent Society has been doing is most welcome to join us in the journey of humanitarian services,” he added.

Share on: WhatsApp