Volunteer plan aims to empower youth during pandemic

STAFF REPORTER

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar on Saturday has been tasked to formulate a ‘Coronavirus Relief Tiger Force’. PTI stalwart, Usman Dar has initiated work on the project, in the first phase volunteers will be asked to register for the noble cause via the citizen’s portal application. Applications will be entertained till April 10 and the registration process will begin from March 31. The force will be tasked to undertake relief works during complete lockdown situation in various parts of the country. The young volunteers will be tasked with getting essential commodity and food items to various households across the country till the duration of the imposed lockdowns.