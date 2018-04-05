Volume X remains sealed: Zia

Avenfield reference

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Head of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) Wajid Zia presented seven Mutual Legal Assistance (MLAs) documents before the accountability court hearing NAB references against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family members on Wednesday and again stated that the Supreme Court (SC) had kept volume 10 of the report sealed. Zia’s remarks came during the resumption of his cross-examination by defence counsel Khawaja Harris during the hearing of the Avenfield reference filed against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar. Harris stressed on the contents of the missing volume which led to Zia saying, “How do you know more than me about the volume 10?” Zia then informed that the apex court was approached to gain access to volume 10, but the request was answered with the MLAs being provided.

The court had directed Zia on Tuesday to approach the Supreme Court with a request to produce volume 10 of the JIT report so that he may accurately answer questions during cross-examination. On Tuesday, Judge Mohammad Bashir, during the proceedings, directed the JIT head to file an application before the apex court and either obtain the relevant documents to refresh his memory or produce the confidential volume 10 of the JIT report while answering defence counsels’ questions. “

The defence had also probed the JIT head on whether the MLAs were sent to anyone else, besides the Ministry of Justice in the United Arab Emirates, to which Zia replied in the negative. Upon this, Harris stated, “What if I told you that you did send the MLAs pertaining to Tariq Shafi to someone else.” At this, Zia had said that he would have to confirm, as the information is sealed in volume 10 of the JIT report.

Meanwhile, Daughter of former PM Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, demanded on Wednesday live broadcast of the corruption proceedings under way against them at the accountability court.