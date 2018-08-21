Volkswagen to recall 700,000 cars over roof lighting

Frankfurt

Volkswagen has to recall about 700,000 Tiguan and Touran cars worldwide due to a possible lighting defect, German trade magazine Kfz-Betrieb reported on Monday.

The magazine reported that humidity can cause a short circuit at the panoramic roof’s light strip of the affected cars. A short circuit in the LED-module could cause scorching damage on the roof and possibly set the vehicle on fire, the magazine said, citing a company spokesman. The company is currently working on a solution, the magazine added, quoting the spokesman.—Reuters

