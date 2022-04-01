Volkswagen circling F1 with sights on McLaren

Volkswagen is rumored to be reviving its long-held interest in Formula 1 by greenlighting Audi and Porche’s involvement in the sport.

An announcement from the Volkswagen Group regarding an entry into Formula 1 is expected to be imminent after a top-level meeting that is scheduled for the next week.

According to reports, Audi will make an outright offer to purchase the McLaren team set to be around 500 million euros ($556.30 million) while Porsche intends to establish a long-term deal with current driver championship holders Red Bull, having already teamed up in the world rally championship.

Rumors of Volkswagen’s potential entry into the F1 scene have circulated for years, but have gathered momentum in recent months with the sport set to take a new direction in terms of budget caps and a planned change in engine formula from 2026.