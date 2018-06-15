Volkswagen accepts 1b euro fine

Frankfurt

German auto manufacturer Volkswagen AG announced to accept 1 billion euro (1.18 billion U.S. dollars) fine issued by local public prosecutor in the context of the diesel gate scandal, to terminate proceeding in Germany. The Braunschweig public prosecutor issued Wednesday an administrative order against Volkswagen, which provides for a fine of 1 billion euro in total, consisting of the maximum penalty as legally provided for of 5 million euros and the disgorgement of economic benefits in the amount of 995 million euros. —Xinhua