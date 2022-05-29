Voice of the People

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Monkeypox is a rare disease

THE entire world is still struggling with Covid-19 when another virus called monkeypox has set alarm bells ringing for all countries. The virus is a skin disease that can spread through respiratory droplets and skin contact. It, however, is not new. However, its re-emergence is concerning, especially in a world where Covid-19 still continues to keep countries on high alert. More than 150 cases have been reported worldwide so far.

Transmission of the monkeypox virus occurs when a person comes in contact with the virus from an animal, human, or material contaminated with the virus. As of now, there is no specific treatment or vaccine available for the monkeypox infection. The patient is generally treated in isolation by doctors.

Monkeypox was first discovered in the year 1958, when two outbreaks of a pox-like disease occurred in the colonies of monkeys kept for research, hence the name ‘monkeypox’.

The first human case of monkeypox was recorded in the year 1970 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo during a period of intensified effort to eliminate smallpox. Since then, monkeypox has been reported in people in several countries. The majority of infections are in Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The natural reservoir of monkeypox remains unknown. However, African rodents and non-human primates (like monkeys) may harbour the virus and infect people. Monkeypox starts with a headache and fever, the usual things that you deal with when you get a viral infection.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

Global warming

Global warming is when the green house gases, carbon dioxide, methane and water vapours reach the ozone layer which traps heat into the earth to keep it warm enough for us to survive, but too much heat is being trapped in, creating global warming.

This is dangerous as the heat can create natural disasters, such as destruction of animal habitats and extinction of several species. The worst problem is: more frequent and severe thoughts, storms, horrific heat waves, rising sea levels and melting glaciers. It will harm wildlife and wreck havoc on people’s livelihoods and communities. As climate change (global warming) goes bad to worse, threatening weather incidents are becoming more repeated and critical.

Although all these negative features, global warming assists in the extension of the economy and we see the latest technologies. On the other hand, contradicting our last statement of the economy, only some locations can be affected by that coral reefs are an example of something that is losing a lot of money due to coral bleaching (coral bleaching change the colour of the coral from an array of vibrant and radiant colour to a bland white) which can lower tourism. Currently coral reefs 5.2 billion but if coral reefs keep suffering from climate change, the amount of money will rapidly drop.

IRUM MUNSIF

Economic Self Sustainability

As long as Federal Government and all stakeholders resist political will to increase state revenues by imposing direct taxes on all sources of income, Pakistan will continue its slide to bankruptcy and be slave to IMF and other international financial institutions. If we continue with our present economic policies, Pakistan will ultimately end up in Default and all its credit facilities will stand frozen and this country will not be able to even issue LCs for trade. To make matters worse, the political instability and polarization that has infected this country will only deepen the crisis further. This Doomsday scenario is now staring us in the face.

If God forbid this occurs, our strategic defence assets are likely to be compromised and so will state sovereignty. The chaos and anarchy that follows, as is occurring in Sri Lanka, will threaten Pakistan and then everybody will lose. Those who are an obstacle to direct taxation on real estate sector, at a uniform rate which is levied on other sources of earning, may escape the backlash, if they have remitted all their earnings abroad, but Pakistan and its 225Million will suffer endlessly. Patronizing a black economy and the real estate sector, where it is parked, is a recipe for disaster. Giving subsidies on gas supplied to fertilizer, cement, energy sector etc which is not passed on to farmers and citizens is unjustified. The State must withdraw all such subsidies to the affluent elite and disburse them directly. A country like Pakistan facing “Default” must cease subsidizing luxurious life style of its paid civil or uniformed and elected public office holders. It is time to shed this legacy of the Raj.

Mere slogan mongering and political rhetoric cannot achieve freedom from dictation of foreign powers, nor can we maintain state sovereignty over our domestic and international policies.

Ali Malik Tariq

Lahore