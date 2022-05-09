Voice of the People

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

America’s high-handedness

This refers to the news report ‘US opposes expansion of Israeli settlement in West Bank (May 8). Israel’s latest land-grab, by way of construction of 4,000 new settlement homes in the illegally-occupied West Bank has been brought forward to May 12.

Of course, the US States Department’s Deputy Spokesperson Jalin Porter has, parrot-like, issued a non-biting statement saying “We strongly oppose the expansion of settlements which exacerbates tension and undermines trust between the parties. Israel’s program of expanding settlements deeply damages the prospect for a two-state solution.”

It was further reported that the US Ambassador to Israel, Thomas Nides, told American news site Axios that “he and other Biden Administration officials have made it clear to the Israeli government that the Administration is opposed to new building in the settlements and asked it not to move ahead with it.”

And in response to US statements, the Israeli officials are reported to have told the Biden Administration officials that if no new building was approved in the settlements, the (Israeli) government could collapse due to the fragile state of the coalition.

So, you see, it is a question of survival of Israeli government for which ‘noble’ purpose, the US could sacrifice not just Palestinians but the whole Ummah. In fact, the US has already destroyed Iraq and Syria, the two strong opponents of Israel, while also turning a fairly prosperous people of Libya almost into paupers. And please note that the US Administration has only opposed, not condemned, the lethal move which amounts to negating a two-state solution, which is considered world-over as the only just solution of the problem.

Also, how could the US even dream of harming Israel’s interests when it is busy trying to establish another Israel in Ukraine, for which Biden is seeking additional $ 33 billion aid apart from providing intelligence and other help, which enabled killing of ten Russian Generals and sinking of Russian warships, events the likes of which could start a nuclear war.

SRH HASHMI

Karachi

Modern age

Long ago, the world was in the lap of peace, comfort and love. Apparently dark yet morally bright age was in rule. Spirituality was the chief trait of the age. The age was not digital but stone. People were in unity. They considered the sufferings of other people as their own suffering. Frankly speaking, world was not in trap of glimmer and glitters of modern equipment.

Humanity was eulogised. People were pure; they were unaware about the conspiratorial tricks. They used to live a very meaningful life. They used to spend quality time. The evening used to bring the clouds of happiness for them.

However, with the new dawn of digital world, man corrupted his soul. History can never forget the brutal rape of African land by Europeans in the name of Berlin conference. This shows, with the modernity, man has turned into hollow man. He has lost the essential component of sympathy. The man of present age is nothing but a cannibal. Alas! The age of fragrance turned into age of bombing. It is modern age where humans are in division. The socio-economical and religious fabrics of humanity is set ablaze by modern age.

The conflict of giant countries like China-US or Pakistan and India are forthcoming evidences that world has lost its peace and purity. The modern age has snatched the value of relations. The extra marital affairs, sex with no joy and lust for power have emerged as its core factor. T.S Eliot the renowned poet and critic of modern age has truly called this world as Waste Land. He believes, we are in rat’s alley.

FAROOQUE PANHWAR

Sukkur

Libraries are

a rarity

About a month ago, during my semester break, I looked for a public library in Shahdara, Lahore and to my greatest disappointment, I found none. I was astonished and absolutely devastated when it came into my knowledge that Lahore had only two public libraries, namely: Diyal Singh and Punjab Public Library. It is petrifying while considering that a cosmopolitan and one of the most progressed and prominent city of Pakistan has only two libraries.

We need Public Libraries in Lahore generally and in Shahdara specifically. Many a time I have seen students studying in Abdul Razaq Stadium located in Shahdara due to lack of libraries. The government and CM in specific must look into this matter, as the establishment of libraries would promote and strengthen the culture of book reading, which our society ghastly lacks. Thus this nation can produce intellectuals instead of individuals.

ALI HASSAN ASIF

Sargodha

Religious orthodoxy

Rabindranath Tagore’s pen always used to launch tirades against religious orthodoxy and hatred. Throughout his life, he had awarded the highest pedestal to humanity by rising above all petty barriers of religion, caste, colour or nationality. No wonder why he warned us — “Who is obsessed by religion, He is Blind/he only kills and gets killed … He who kills as infidels/the followers of other faiths/dishonours his own faith”! Even after 80 years of his passing away, Tagore’s warning still remains extremely relevant because the situation on the ground has not improved a bit.

Despite zealous rhetoric of “modernity”; we are still witnessing how “majority” torture the “minorities” in the name of religion in various countries of the globe!

This type of intolerance often gives rise to communal arson resulting in Tagore’s words — “He only kills and gets killed”. Yes, no society can prosper if religious fanaticism gets the upper hand. In contrast New Zealand ranks Second in 2021 Global Peace Index Score — where none other than the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, sporting a hijab, rushes out to console the families of Muslim victims killed in a stray incident of terrorism in a Christchurch mosque and heal the wounds of the minority community with kind words of assurance — “They Are US”! In contrast, the “religious-obsessed” try to remain “true to their own faith” through subjugation of minorities. Indeed what a dishonour to his own faith by dishonouring that of the “infidel”!

Tagore urged all to uphold a sense of reason by transcending religious barriers so as to appreciate the ultimate truth of humanity. Will we draw inspiration from Tagore’s call — “Your altar they have flooded with blood/ Please completely break it/ Hurl your thunder at the prison walls of faiths/ And bring to this cursed land/ The light of reason”!

KAJAL CHATTERJEE

Kolkata, India