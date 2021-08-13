Voice of the People

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Independence Day

As we celebrate our Independence Day on 14 August, it is time to ponder on our achievements, shortcomings and failings.

Pakistan was created through a democratic political struggle and Quaid had clearly elaborated that its destiny and survival was wedded to democracy and rule of law.

We seem to have drifted away further from the vision and path outlined by Quaid-e-Azam on 11 August 1947, that Pakistan should be a modern democratic welfare state, with tolerance for dissent, democratic self-rule and supremacy of the constitution.

On 14 June 1948, MAJ stressed upon the importance of oaths taken by paid civil and uniformed servants of the state and that they had no political role to play in a country, except to perform their duties.

Within years of his death the country fell victim to the greed of a few ambitious remnants of British Raj, who lacked both in wisdom and intellect to decide the fate of this country. They chose to tread upon a path which MAJ had warned us not to.

When Fatima Jinnah decided to stand up and protect the legacy of Quaid, she was branded a traitor and Indian agent, by those who had embarked on this treacherous path to betray Quaid’s vision.

In 1970 when Mujeeb won the elections and demanded immediate withdrawal of martial law while addressing a crowd at Dacca, he was arrested and faced treason charges.

What more will it take for us to realise that we need to restore Pakistan on the path chosen by MAJ and not on course adopted by visionless mediocrity that has been at helm?

MALIK TARIQ ALI

Lahore

Shukria Pakistan

I am thankful to the land I belong to – the land of the free, the home of the brave, the land is yours and mine.

Shukria Pakistan for granting me a place called home and having a strong national defence, guarding the borders that keep me safe from the dangers of the border or be it the natural disasters or frequent wars.

Shukria Pakistan for showing the world resilience, determination and passion. Shukria to have managed to prosper and climb the ladder of success even in the most uneven times and in the difficult economic conditions still you never hardened your soul and remained a donor and appeared to be the most charitable country in the world and the house of the world’s largest charitable organizations.

Shukria to have never let our pride down in any attack of our enemy. Though you suffered far more at the hands of the terrorists than perhaps any other country in the recent history but you still were declared the paradise on the earth, your high sky mountains, lush green valleys, mighty rivers and amazing wild life remained unmatched.

Shukria Pakistan to have given me life, liberty, freedom of speech, freedom of expression.

I am grateful to have the right to assemble even more grateful for having free press and free speech and fair elections, grateful to have abundance of food and most thankful for managing the covid situation better than other countries.

Shukria Pakistan for being the land of rich treasure of fine arts the land of peace, justice and love and fairest of all lands. Shukria for giving me an identity as a citizen of an independent Islamic State.

Shukria to all of those who, regardless of ideology, ethnicity and religion, are still united by the desire to see Pakistan as a strong and powerful nation.

May God never let the honour of my country be compromised and time may never affect its bounteous beauty. May in dear Pakistan none remains impoverished and none is left behind.

RABIA RAFIULLAH

Karachi

Pakistan unsafe for women

Unfortunately, in various national and international research reports and polls today’s Pakistan ranks as the sixth most dangerous country for women.

“Many women in Pakistan are not afraid of death, but they are afraid of life,” says a Professor of Gender Studies from the University of Sindh, Jamshoro.

Women in Pakistan today are subjected to kidnapping, physical and sexual abuse, domestic violence, child and forced marriages, honour killing, rape, gang rape, marital rape and murder.

Police brutality against women in rural areas is also rising. A plethora of the existing laws and cosmetic measures undertaken by the present federal and provincial governments have failed to protect life and limb of women in Pakistan.

The gruesome situation and scenario depict that those in corridors of power and politics and authority figures either demonstrate little or no intention to address these issues and make this country safe for women to live in even at this juncture when Pakistan becomes 73 years old, women and children are not safe at all.

HASHIM ABRO

Islamabad