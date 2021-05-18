Voice of the People

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Good news for students

Certainly, education has always been considered as one of the most important and basic rights of every citizen.

Unfortunately, in our educational institutions, Islamic education is not being taught properly and students are facing difficulties.

It is good to know that the Federal Board of Education has recognized the Board of Dawat-e-Islami named Kanz-ul-Madaris.

Now the Jamia-tul-Madina has become a degree awarding institution. Undoubtedly, there is a dire need for Islamic education and hopefully, Dawat-e-Islami will do its best as always to spread the teachings of the Quran and Sunnah.

However, upon completion of Dars-e-Nizami course, students will receive the certificate from Jamia-tul-Madina and a master’s degree from Higher Education Commission.

I personally say thanks to the Federal Board and HEC for this approval and give my best wishes to Dawat-e-Islami.

KHALID FARUQI

Karachi

Corruption

Corruption has become a common thing in social and political society. All the individuals of Government or private employees are involved in corruption. They are not doing their duty with honesty.

Corruption has gained roots in our society due to bad decisions and weak policies of the successive governments.

The agencies for checking corruption have failed in their mission. Thus accountability seems non-existent.

Corruption damages the credibility of a country. It not only causes loss to the interest of a state but also stops development. Corruption is largely caused by the absence of concern for this nation as a citizen.

When an individual starts considering his personal gains prior to national integrity, he descends into corruption.

The government should also use all methods to spread awareness in public with regards to corruption. The state is responsible for bettering its citizens morally so as to reduce corruption.

Only by understanding the alarming nature of this problem and taking steps to counter it, it is possible to fight corruption.

Corruption should be dealt with strictly if we want to save our economy and institutions as a responsible nation.

MEHLUB AKRAM

Karachi

Miracles are about to happen

Faith is everything; we have to believe in everything around us. We have to put our faith in our Almighty God, Who is the creator of the world, and even in our own self because we are the followers of Almighty God.

We have to be faithful to the fact that Palestine will be independent again and get rid of Israel one day, it will happen soon.

We can’t lose our hopes and even if we can’t give up till it’s over we should have immense faith, till the end and after and with hopes we have to stand with Palestine no matter what.

We have to do everything we can do. We have to put ourselves in the shoes of Palestine. We have to take action against Israel.

We have to raise our voice just like Hamas. If we stand together with other Muslim nations, no doubt miracle will happen once and for all.

SANA SARFARAZ

Karachi

Setting

our house

in order

A state exists to serve citizens, protect their lives and invest in upgrading infrastructure, while keeping pace with technological advances.

A state levies taxes on income to provide these services to citizens through institutions, funded by the taxpayers.

A country cannot survive if its economics is lopsided. Our salary/pension budget for essential state institutions consumes almost 80% of its total revenues, after paying outstanding loan liabilities.

The mandatory constitutional and moral obligations of a state, as elaborated by Quaid-e-Azam on 11 August 1947, was that Pakistan will be a modern democratic welfare state.

In 2008-2009 the total salary and pension bill consumed almost 24% of total revenues, when former PM Shaukat Aziz made phenomenal increases in salaries and pensions of all state employees and shifted Defence Services Pension from Defence Budget to Civil Budget.

This increase consumed almost 43% of total collected revenues, which have not increased proportionally, with successive amnesty schemes, making it more critical.

If this anomaly is not rationalized, then the Salary and Pension Bill will exceed total revenues over next 5 to 7 years according to independent economists and actuaries.

There is absolutely no justification for taking loans to pay fabulous salaries to state employees with post retirement pensions and perks that this country cannot afford.

Pension is paid as sustenance allowance. As if this was not enough, post retirement re-employment in SOEs, deprives more qualified youth of job opportunities.

Can anybody justify the choice of CEO’s appointed in WAPDA, PTA, CAA, PIA etc when there are more qualified citizens available? This has only added to Brain Drain, while the SOEs themselves have gone from bad to worse.

Prudence demands that sanity and merit must prevail. The priority should be welfare and development of human resources and a balanced budget.

MALIK TARIQ ALI

Lahore