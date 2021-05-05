Voice of the People

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Online learning and health issues

The outbreak of pandemic throughout the world has paralysed all activities including education system.

Although online learning is quite convenient to take but with some benefits come disadvantages as well.

Recent studies have indicated that individuals who spend excessive amount of time on electronic devices experience difficulties focusing and can lead to social isolation and mental illness such as depression.

Attending online classes without a break is said to be causing problems like dry eye syndrome, burning sensation of eyes and several other problems. Prolonged use of earphones can result on noise-induced deafness.

Increasing eyesight problems with frequent headaches are attributed to prolonged screen time with sleep disorders are also on the rise.

Online classes for young children can cause stress on their growing brain. Obesity in children is on the rise owing to lack of outdoor physical activities.

Distance learning turned teachers and students life into sedentary lifestyle and this lifestyle can lead to various chronic diseases including heart diseases, type 2 diabetes and various cancers.

Weak eyesight, overweight, sleep deprivation, increased mortality rate due to excessive sitting and behavioural issues among students are found to be higher owing to online classes.

RABIA RAFIULLAH

Karachi

*****

Covid-19 has brought out worst side of Pakistan’s educational system. Other countries managed the continuity of educating process through online learning, whereas in Pakistan online education adds to hassle due to inadequate digital training.

Teachers and students face difficulty using laptop or computers even at university level, many students in remote areas don’t have access to Internet.

Pakistan was not ready for online learning process as country has no infrastructure for digital learning, so I urge government to execute more projects to streamline this mode of education.

SHAFI-UR-REHMAN

Via email

Covid situation in India

The second wave of Corona Virus has hit India hard. Highest number of confirmed cases and deaths on daily basis have brought Indian health care system under severe stress, as there is shortage of ventilators, oxygen and basic medical resources.

The virus spread rapidly as generally people didn’t take precautions and situation turned ugly due to official permission to observe festivals, political rallies and gatherings.

Absence of proper SOPs, irresponsible behaviour of the people have brought them to their knees and lead them to disastrous condition that they are facing today.

We should learn lesson from our neighbouring India and need to start a campaigns on social media to prepare citizens to take care of themselves.

Government should form special teams who should visit public places and force people to follow proper SOPs and punish those who don’t observe safety measures.

The health ministry should also keep an eye on different hospitals to check if they are handling emergency cases properly.

In this month of Ramazan we all should strive to make our link with God strong, feel His presence in our hearts and pray for safety of everyone.

HIFSA MUKHTAR

Karachi

*****

I understand that the CMs of various states in the country are trying their best to stop the spread of Corona Virus in the country. Lockdown and curfew will not help bring down the number of Covid-19 patients.

People should be made aware as to how dangerous the virus is and how it can spread from person to person, not only in the neighbourhood but within the family too.

Following the protocol is a ‘must’, so are wearing of masks. If someone in your family starts to feel ill, run down or tired it is important to stay at home and practice self-isolation.

If more symptoms occur like fever, cough or shortness of breath then visit/call your doctor, as Corona Virus is more dangerous than AIDs and Cancer.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

Electricity bill and taxes

Examining my domestic electricity bill issued by MEPCO, it carries nothing but immense taxes.

Here I would like to tell general public through your newspaper that how government is levying taxes and fooling common people by imposing heavy taxes and duties.

Firstly used units are charged, which is fine but next there is a line of taxes i.e. (1) fuel price adjustment tax (2) FC surcharge (3) electricity duty (4) TV fee (5) 17% GST (6) Neelum-Jehlum surcharge (7) GST on FPA (8) ED on FPA (9) once again Total FPA on combined calculated bill.

A common poor man is also paying all these 9 types of taxes and a proper taxpayer is paying it too. Government is unable to differentiate between taxpayers and non-tax payers.

These taxes should be removed and public must not be burdened with inefficiency of electricity companies.

AMMAR CHISHTY

Mian Channu