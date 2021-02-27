Voice of the People

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Why deprive pensioners of their rights?

Recently, the government announced 25% ad-hoc relief to the government employees after their strong protest. However, the pensioners were not only ignored, but nobody bothered to discuss their issues. In the past, every government has been giving relief to the pensioners without any discrimination.

This attitude towards the pensioners is beyond comprehension from the government which came to power with the slogan of justice. Special attention is paid to the welfare of the senior citizens around the globe. Free services are available for treatment, transportation, counselling, exercise, etc., while our retired person is considered a used cartridge. Pensioners are a section of our society who, from youth to old age, dedicate their precious life to the nation. Therefore, the government, especially Prime Minister Imran Khan are requested to provide relief to the pensioners on the pattern the government employees have been provided.

It merits pertinent to mention that the pensioners are not the cause of inflation; it is the government’s policies which have led to alarming rate of inflation In case of inaction on the part of the authorities, old age pensioners would be forced to come on to roads for their right(s). Hope someone would be listening.

FAHAD SIDDIQUE

Rawalpindi

Unwanted texts

It had been old days when one used to see texts asking for mobile easy-load having showed that someone was in hospital and that had dire need of mobile balance. Those texts were famous with name ‘Saba’. Some insane and emotional people did sent some amount for feeling pity. Some knew it was a fraudulent act and remained static for that reason.

Everything changes with time. Fraudulent activities have also been transformed in modern ways. One gets fraudulent text still but with modern style. Unlike earlier, text messages today circulate under the name of different Game Shows for trapping innocent and uneducated people mostly. Text message displays that as if one has been awarded with cash prize in some game show. It asks one to call on one number in order to collect one’s prize.

There are a lot of people who come inside their hot spot of trap. There have been many cases of the poor being looted by these fraudulent groups. It is heart wrenching to listen that people have gone that down that they even do not let poor people live. Those poor who even do not have for eating twice.

It is unfortunate that one needs to remind authorities concerned again and again regarding their responsibilities. Much important is that FIA is responsible to control this kind of activities if I am not wrong. FIA has been an active department against many layered crimes but public is worried regarding its silent on this issue since long. It need to be tackled on urgent basis so that no more poor go in the cruel hands.

FARAZ ALI SHAH

Lahore

Child labour

I want to draw the attention of the higher authorities towards the issue of child labour in Pakistan. Child labour is the main critical core problem of Pakistan. This deprives children of their childhood, interferes with their ability to attend regular school, and is mentally, physically, socially, morally harmful. Children who work and do not go to school will end up in low-paid jobs later, so will their children, and this way the vicious cycle of poverty repeats itself.

Poverty, social attitude, large family size, low literacy rate are basic reasons for child labour. Uneducated parents are also sometimes the cause because they force their children to work. But on the other hand, most of the parents are helpless and they need to send their children to work so they can earn and live in this world. Domestic child labour is also the main issue that is hidden away and is not regulated by government.

Pakistan is facing a lot of poverty ignorance, illiteracy rate, adult unemployment and illegal acts due to child labour. Implementation of law is more important than making new laws every other day. The government should provide these children free education till high school at least. When government will start working on reducing the poverty and illiteracy of parents, child labour will automatically come down.

NAVERA IMRAN

Lahore

Tiger woods rollover

It is unfortunate to note that the world-renowned golfer Tiger Woods had got injured in a dramatic rollover crash involving his SUV. All the media houses worldwide had started flashing this news piece soon afterwards. In fact, the American golfer was lucky enough to get the immediate help in the accident spot from the authorities nearby.

I have been a big admirer of Tiger Woods. I would usually collect and follow so many news tidbits of Woods especially when I had been working in Hyderabad and Cyberabad between 2005 and 2010. In life, an accident is unavoidable but a great measure of precaution will surely avert it. Personally speaking, the memories of a road accident with no casualties involving my many family members are fresh in mind even now. As for such accidents, the first aid, immediate timely treatment and helping hands always play a major role in recovering the victims.

I am hoping that many sport personalities like Woods take to and turn to driving as a way away from the tense situations, meaning stress-buster tactics. Rather than driving madly and crazily, there have been various ways to chill out and beat the stress.

Water therapy like taking a deep plunge into water bodies, visiting natural vistas and watering a garden are all some of those ways. Also, Asia has been having plenty of such natural gifts as mountains and seas. My native areas like Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu have been the hubs of beaches, trees, rivers, mountains, seas and greenery activities. The people from all walks of life must visit such places elsewhere for the sake of healthy lifestyle.

Having played many a difficult match and having been working hard for longer time, Tiger Woods who has often been the big bet for catchy headlines in the world media circle will recover fully from this current situation soon. Good wishes and good health to Tiger Woods!

P SENTHIL S DURAI

Maharashtra, India

India, the sick!

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar has recently blamed India for Pakistan International Airlines’ plane fiasco in Malaysia. Depressingly, I wonder how these Ministers don’t get tired of fingering India for each and every nuisance which they cause to create due to their lapses and incompetency.

Oh! Why am I being so soft? My washroom’s tap is not working for two days. I am damn sure; India-the devil’s eyes on it!

ASIF MURAD UMRANI

Karachi