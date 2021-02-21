Voice of the People

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Daska

NA(75)

by-election

Media reports showing persons going around the Daska NA-75 constituency spreading terror, resorting to firing, points to failure of the district and provincial government in providing an atmosphere where voters can exercise their right to vote without any fear or favour. In one incident the gate of a polling booth remained closed for over 3 to 5 hours, hindering the voters to enter and exercise their choice. In such an environment conduct of free and fair elections cannot be ensured.

The Election Commission of Pakistan should have been seen exercising their constitutional writ to ensure free and fair elections in a peaceful environment, with no threat to life of ordinary citizens. The ECP alone should have sole administrative control over law enforcement in any constituency where elections are to be held with powers for punitive action against those who fail to perform their duties. They should have the power to call para-military forces to maintain peace outside the polling booths and within the constituency if police fail to restore rule of law.

Police in uniform are seen standing by while the law was openly violated in the vicinity of election booths. It would have been better if ECP had suspended this by- election, taken over administration of law enforcement and extended voting hours to enable all citizens to cast their votes, or cancelled the whole exercise. In one instance a bag containing votes was seen being moved around casting serious aspersions on the intentions of the individual apprehended. The concerned DCO, DPO, RPO and their superiors etc., should be suspended and face disciplinary action.

MALIK TARIQ ALI

Lahore

Street crimes

I want to draw attention the authorities concerned towards a very serious issue i.e. increasing number of crimes in our city. While Karachi was badly affected by terrorism in the past, but mercifully, incidents like bomb blasts and target killings have dropped down considerably. However, a new problem which is raising its ugly head in the city is street crimes.

The number of streets crimes such as robbery is going up at an alarming rate and Karachites have high concerns over it. It has raised a question mark on the performance of police and local administration. Hundreds of people are losing their valuables (mobiles, wallets, bikes and cars) on a daily basis while citizens are waiting for any action plan against the robbers and looters to prevent such incidents in future.

This recent increase in crime incidents have led to a wave of panic and fear among the people. The local government and police should look into this problem so the citizens can live in a safer environment.

HUMAIRA AHMED

Karachi

Night driving and GT road

Last night, I travelled on G.T Road, it is really in a dilapidated condition which poses threat to travellers’ vehicles and lives. There are numerous issues related to GT road conditions. First of all, there are no proper signboards, cat eyes, dividers, demarcated lines of road lanes, and last but not the least the disproportionate traffic.

While driving at night this scenario happens and the thing happening there is the lights of bigger vehicles like lorries, buses and vans will be placed higher and cars are small ones when compared with them and also some vehicles will have high beam lights which will directly distract us from roads resulting in some accidents like hitting the divider or trees like that. To overcome this, the government must take care of the roads by placing the plants on the dividers, which also will help in eco-friendly practices as well as stopping the incoming lights from opposite direction and helping us know what is there.

The Dividers also should be painted well to avoid hitting them and like this there are many precautions to be taken by them. The government should also ban the white LED (HD) lights, which are really dangerous for eyes and also can be cause of any danger. Don’t know when authorities will open their eyes and understand that by making people understand road sense and by maintaining some measures the night driving can be less tedious.

AMMAR UL HASSAN

Lahore