Voice of the People

Needless statements

Irrespective of the statement by PML-N’s Maryam about the death of her grandmother and former PM Nawaz/CM Punjab Shahbaz’s mother in London, the spate of needless statements by multiple spokespersons of PTI and few ministers was in bad taste and against the spirit of Islamic teachings, our culture and traditions. Prudence demands that sanity prevails, with the PM and his government taking a lead and his political opposition following suit.

Political differences should not assume the status of tribal enmity. This country faces numerous serious issues, an acute economic crisis, with threats of terrorism and extremism and our arch rival India, and a pandemic like COVID-19 posing a danger to public, demands that Federal Government and all state institutions adopt Quaid’s motto of Unity, Faith and Discipline. This divisive political “Modus Operandi”, a legacy of Raj’s colonial occupation, reminds us of damage done to USA by Donald Trump and the likes of Zia and Musharraf to Pakistan.

While America is likely to survive, given the strength of their institutions and Writ of Constitution, we unfortunately may suffer. We as a nation have suffered dismemberment in 1971, because of failure to enforce Writ of Laws and flouting will of people. Violence, intimidation or threats of use of force never solves political issues but always damages societies where such practices exist. Those who hold constitutional offices of President/PM and other paid public offices of importance must follow the constitution in letter and spirit. It would only serve them, if they were to make a phone call to condole with their political adversaries at such times when anyone has lost a mother, father, sibling or a child. Let us follow the teachings of our Holy Prophet PBUH.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore

Political foolishness

Government prohibited the opposition parties for PDM gathering in Peshawar. In the first wave, the main objective of government and all parties was to secure cities from this infectious virus and implement lockdown.

Health departments of our country are going through such severe problems of not having enough ventilators for the rising numbers of Covid patients. The number of cases has been increasing rapidly but the political actors are not taking the virus seriously as they avoid wearing masks while opting public gatherings. If things get worse our health system will disintegrate like the previous wave.

A large number of people have been seen violating SOPs in PML-N convention at Mansehra, Maryam Nawaz herself was not wearing any mask. If this situation goes on like that, it would bring another tragedy and this time has the potential to create serious repercussions for economy. Government can only set up lockdown and force us to follow SOPs, while a major social responsibility lies on us as a society.

MUHAMMAD FAHAD AZIZ

Islamabad

Pakistan ugly management

No one can deny the fact that Pakistan is a beautiful and attractive country. Pakistan has world’s most beautiful places to visit especially its northern areas and Kashmir. Kashmir is called heaven on earth and Sawat valley is known as mini-Switzerland. This beauty is inimitable and matchless. Kashmir, Hunza and Neelum valley are major points of interest for tourists. One who have visited these places once, desires to go there over and over as said “ a thing of beauty is a joy forever”.

Here the word ugly doesn’t mean that the management is not beautiful by their faces. They are but their actions and deeds aren’t. They don’t work for the goodness and progress of the country but for their own life’s luxuriance and lavishness. Nowadays politicians can give up their lives for money but not for the country. Our whole system has failed. In the 21st Century, money has become people’s god. They can’t control themselves to worship money. Indeed, they are at a path of total destruction and annihilation. It is a pity that they even don’t think about their accountability on the Day of Judgment. It is to say that Pakistan is bestowed with many natural resources and beauty. But its charm and allure is diminishing due to negligence and heedlessness of all concerned.

MUZAFAR KHOSO

Sukkur

Misunderstanding the feminism

Feminism demands three things: equality, equity and the elimination of patriarchy. The term feminism describes political, cultural and economic movement that aim to establish equal rights and legal protection for women. But, in Pakistan it has been ridiculed for what disparagingly been so-called “Hashtag Feminism”. Since the culture of patriarchy is deeply entrenched in Pakistani society with majority of people looking down upon the feminist movement as it is considered a women-owned and women-led movement in Pakistan.

Many of people considered it a contested ideology that subjects the women become more powerful and dominant over men. However, the case is very adverse to this. The founder of feminism, a philosopher and a human rights activist, Mary Wollstonecraft , in her book states, “I do not wish women to have power over men”; but over themselves. In short, feminism is all about winning equality and making women become access to their rights rather than augmenting male-female differences. With this, Islam also explicates the idea of feminism on the Qur’anic concept of equality of all human beings. Therefore, enriching the minds of people and changing stereotypical social norms have become a pressing need of the hour.

HASNAIN PIRZADA

Sukkur