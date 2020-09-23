Voice of the People

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Admission to Corona

Markets opened, no increase in Covid-19 cases, transportation started plying once again the cases did not increase, but I am confused why the cases started increasing with the opening of educational institutions? The reason is yet unknown, authorities confirmed not following SOPs caused increase in Covid-19 cases, but when we see markets, all the people are without gloves and masks, but corona never disturbs them.

It was rightly said,” Corona wants to read, why universities don’t give admission to it?” We are getting backwards due to having as much holidays in educational institutions. Thus, government must take a good initiative to resume schooling.

A STUDENT

Quetta

ICSID Stay

It is heartening to know that Pakistan’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has improved significantly during last month. The 23.5% increase amounting to US$112.3 million is a good sign for our economy keeping in view recession caused by novel covid-19. This momentum is required to be maintained for economic stability and boom. Another impending danger has been kept at bay as the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) has granted stay on the enforcement of a penalty imposed upon Pakistan in The Reko Diq Mining lease dispute.

The penalty worth $5.97 billion including $1.87 billion interest was awarded against Pakistan for denying a mining lease to Tethyan Copper Company (TCC) on 12th July 2019. It was a historic as well as largest ever penalty imposed by ICSID. However, as per news reports appearing in a section of press, certain strings are attached with this stay. Pakistan will have to furnish 25% of the $4.08 billion as guarantee.

Another huge burden on foreign exchange resources. Incidentally, Mr.William Hayes, the Chairman of the TCC Board of Directors, has expressed willingness for a negotiated settlement. Legal teams are working for annulment of this award but it will be, indeed, a hard nut to crack. All the pros and cons of the case must be taken into account before moving further.

So far, the stay order is a welcome decision. Our legal teams must spend all energies to find a viable solution to this unprecedented case. The TCC, a 50-50 joint venture of Barrick Gold Corporation of Australia and Antofagasta PLC of Chile should also show leniency in finalizing the case outside court through negotiations. The final hearing of the case will take place in May 2021. The whole saga gives us lesson that while entering into international contracts maximum jurisprudence must be exercised. The Reko Diq area in south west of Balochistan is a heaven filled with minerals including gold and copper.

IFTIKHAR MIRZA

Islamabad

US, Climate Change & Mother Earth

In America, the coming general election has been the talking point now. The US President Donald Trump has been trying a lot to win the election again. Incidentally, his opponents like Joe Biden have been engaged in mud-slinging even as media giants like CNN are propagating against Trump. The media should have helped in time when Trump was taking bold steps to reopen the economy amid Covid-19. The issue of climate change has been highlighted again through recent wildfires [attributable to climate crises] in California. Now that the whole world has been floating in the waves of great technological advances, it is only well-advised to save Earth and the green world from various conundrums. Speaking as an inherent resident, my beautiful native areas like Tuticorin, Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu have been enriched by Mother Nature in terms of rivers, canals, trees and plantation fields.

Truly speaking, America is no exception to such natural gifts as widespread rivers and oceans. More proudly enough, so is the case of our Asian region – hub of the beautiful natural world in terms of mountains, seas and rivers. It is time to protect our Nature and Earth from tumultuous situations through strong green strategies.

P SENTHIL S DURAI

Mumbai

Youth change

There is no doubt that for a nation’s development and prosperity, political liberty is necessary. The youth of modern era is the key to change. These young people, who are immensely talented, should work hard to bring development and peace to Pakistan. The participation of the youth, especially women, in politics can speed up the process of development and growth. Our youth should rely on their own capabilities and face the challenges of the modern times.

It makes one ponder upon the question that whether the impact of youth participation is really of that magnitude or not. Looking back at history, momentous events took place due to people with revolutionary minds and ideas which not only triggered others to think alike but set stepping stones for them to follow. Pakistan Movement became successful due to the efforts of men with wisdom yet coincidently major players of this movement received their education and political nurturing at onset of their youth.

In conclusion, given the highly influential and momentous needs for youth presence in Pakistani politics, the youth’s role should be formalized. The institutional politics should be revisited, to provide an equality of participation for youths. The current political leadership should be shaken up and maximum measures should be taken to reduce and eliminate the disenfranchisement of young people in the national political system of Pakistan.

MUHAMMAD IBRAHIM

Via email