Voice of the People

Economic crisis

Coronavirus (COVID-19) is one of the most dangerous and disaster able virus in the world during contemporary times, which has been affecting most of the developed and developing countries. The second largest economy was hit after taking decisions to be on lockdown in cities and flights were suspended over all in China for short times. Therefore, China had lost $200 Billion and1.9 GDP within 6months. Finally, China is the first victim of the virus and reopening with $45 billion more attractive worth of markets Last month, it declared, Wuhan free virus city. Even, China lost some cost on it. Together with, to overcome on this virus. However, In this epidemic, Pakistan’s GDP went below 1.5 % due to rise of $ dollar from 161.60 up to 166.13 on March 26, 2020. Pakistan lost $4.95 bn in agriculture, business, manufacturing after the outbreak of coronavirus.

Government had arranged $4 billion additional financial assistance from multilateral lending and aid agencies including and $ 1.4bn additional fund from IMF on Islamabad’s request of financial assistance under IMF’s Rapid Financing Instruments (RFI) to offshore the foreign exchange reserves and budgetary fund on impact of coronavirus epidemic. RFI fund is available for low income countries to sustain their economy. The Asian development bank and world bank both gave $588 million to tackle the immediate cause of economic inflation and coronavirus.

MALIK JAVED JABBAR

Kashmore

Alcohol consumption

A lot of Christians, especially those belonging to Goan and East Indian communities keep drinking alcohol to a large extent. The Holy Bible forbids Christians from consuming alcohol. But most Christians don’t realise this.

At retreat centres, we are told that alcohol is devil’s urine (Shaitan ka pishab). What most Christians drink is Shaitan ka pishab. “…Nor thieves, nor the greedy, nor drunkards, nor slanderers, nor swindlers will inherit the kingdom of God” (1 Corinthians 6:10). This is what the Holy Bible tells us.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

Big challenges

World is facing big challenges like Corona virus and global warming. Countries including Pakistan have been witnessing effects of global warming for many years now. The coastal areas of Pakistan especially Karachi will witness extreme hot & humid weather in coming years. Heavy rains and melting of glaciers are some of the signs of visible changes in weather patterns.

These changes have had severe impact on hundreds of thousands people across the globe and in our country. If this issue remains neglected because of politics entire country will have to bear the brunt. Current government should take preventive measures to deal with these serious challenges and create awareness among people through print and electronic media.

MUHAMMAD HAIDER

Karachi

Drug addiction

Drug addiction is destroying our nation. Mostly poor people take drugs to escape from realities and responsibilities of daily life. We often see drug addicts begging on the streets with torn clothes, long hairs for the sake of few drugs. Those who take drugs are physically and mentally not balanced and as a result most of them die. A drug addict never feels embarrassed by cheating others, begging and stealing because drugs totally damages mental capacity of victims. This is a burden for our society. Govt institutions and private NGOs should jointly adopt measures to stop drug addiction in Pakistan before it destroys our generations.

SHARI ASHRAF

Dasht, Balochistan

Karachi facing unending crises

Karachi has become seventh largest city in the world according to recent statistics. A Cosmopolitan city, with a population of about 25 million and being a financial and trade hub of Pakistan, it serves and feeds people regardless of cast, creed or colour. It looks forward and owns people with open arms.

Few days ago, I got a chance to look at some pictures of Karachi dating back to the 1950s and 1970s on social media. The pictures showed neat and clean landmark buildings, public parks and seaside. It was very shocking that what has become of this city in three decades. It is an irony of fate that Karachi owned everybody yet nobody, especially political parties and concerned authorities owned Karachi. Mischievous behaviour of different departments has caused severe damages to Karachi. The glorious city has lost its remarkable splendour. Nuisance like junk, filth, damaged or completely destroyed roads in many localities of Karachi have made Karachiites mentally fatigued. The people of Karachi have been deprived of civic facilities from the beginning such as sewerage, water and electricity etc.

Recent tragedies due to heaviest spells of monsoon once again jolted the infrastructure in most of the localities of Karachi during August & September 2020. The blessing once again turned in to a curse due to criminal negligence of Sindh Government and LG Authorities. Shame on those who allocate budgets of billions, inaugurate the projects of millions & billions by snatching the true income of people through taxes but unable to pay heed towards cries and address the miseries of people of Karachi.

A lot is discussed, telecast on electronic or social media but all goes in vain. Recently Prime Minister lmran Khan has announced about eleven hundred billion budget to transform Karachi. Army Chief has also shown a deal of commitment to Karachiites for the same transformation. Once again innocent residents of the city have started dreaming for the lost glories and their dreams come true? Hoping for the best yet prepared for the worst!

RAVIHA AHMED

Karachi

Corporal punishment

Pakistan has genuinely prohibited corporal punishment in numerous treaties but still it is being practised in different Madaris and educational institutions. A conference was held under United Nations on the rights of children, where all countries veritably agreed to disallow all kinds of physical punishment. Even though in Article (19) of the constitution it is specified that each and every individual must protect children from all forms of barbarous punishments.

Through corporal punishment we are destroying a child’s personality and amply increasing aggression and anti-social behaviour in children. Owing to corporal punishment mental health issues raised rapidly in children. In conclusion, it is time to be law-abiding citizens by obeying laws and norms that prohibit corporal punishment and concern authorities must take appropriate actions to eliminate corporal punishment.

NADIA SHOUKAT

Turbat, Balochistan