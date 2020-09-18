Voice of the People

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Environmental disaster

I am very upset to hear that 21 illegal gold panniers in Zimbabwe are mining gold at the heart of Chimanimani National Park. Where is the law enforcement team in Zimbabwe to remove these illegal stupid people who are creating environmental disaster for people, animals and plants? This is a clear testament that President Emerson Mnangagwa has failed to manage the country if people can do such an awful thing of mining in a reserved game park.

These miners destroy trees, vegetation and leaving swamps which are breeding places for mosquitoes and other insects. This unapproved mining is causing landscape degradation and water pollution. Clueless, careless and corrupt ZANU-PF conserves the environment and should be wiped out of power together with the rogue President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

KUDZAI CHIKOWORE

London

Repetitive plots in dramas

There was a time when Pakistani dramas were recognized internationally, and that was because of their story and moral lessons. But nowadays, what we are seeing in Pakistani dramas is totally opposite to our religious and cultural values. Even if they are showing our real society’s face in dramas, they should avoid writing such plots. The viewers also include younger generation and these types of plot are ruining their mindsets and making them follow same things as they are seeing in dramas. The writers and directors should show positive side of society so that the viewers can take positive influence and set positive examples in society. Every international media show their society’s positive side to world and set good image of their society. But here in Pakistan, the media is showing dark side of our society which is not only ruining the image of our country but is also damaging the minds of young generation. The more they are showing bad side, more people are getting involved in violence, hatred and moral evils.

Media has a great influence on every individual of society that’s why it should portray positive thinking and behaviour through the dramas so people can take positivity instead of negativity and set good examples of us in the world as a society. I’d be glad if you provide a little space to my words in your newspaper.

SHARMEEN FARASAT

Karachi

Unreasonable legislation attempt

The people of Pakistan adore the valiant and brave sons and daughters of this soil who laid down their lives to defend the honour and sanctity of our geographical boundaries and protect the lives of citizens from evil designs of our known foreign enemies. Unfortunately, individual acts of a few have been a source of agony to citizens of this country, like those who paid all installments for plots in DHA Valley Islamabad. Even after a passage of 12 years, victims of the DHA Valley project have not got possession, despite repeated assurances. The most recent incident is the Fazaia Housing Society.

Quaid-i-Azam while addressing officers at Staff College Quetta in 1948 had advised them not to get involved in politics and work within the confines defined by constitution. The paid employees of the state are regular 24/7 employees, getting medical coverage, subsidized housing facilities and pension for the rest of their lives, along with several other perks.

Any citizen of Pakistan, whether in his individual capacity or as a group, if involved in political or commercial activities are open to criticism by the public, if they are in breach of contract or involved in irregularities such as hoarding or black-marketing. It does not matter to the public if those involved in hoarding or black-marketing, extracting subsidies are members of the political elite or paid servants of the state.

All those involved in not depositing GIDC collected by fertilizer, textile or power sector are guilty of gross criminal irregularities. Any legislation which protects any individual or group from criticism, even when they are involved in irregularities, in violation of the spirit of constitution or laws which jeopardizes constitutional rights of any citizen is unreasonable, immoral and unethical.

MALIK TARIQ

Lahore

Escalation

of EPI

Life seems at halt for the last six months. But slowly, it is turning back to normality as Corona pandemic abates. Social and economic activities are resuming. Likewise, routine medical activities are recommencing on a priority basis. Immunization is one of these activities which is affected to great extent due to Corona and has been resumed immediately.

WHO is at the centre of organizing these activities and underpinning the efforts by supporting the government to escalate the expanded programme on immunization for vaccine-preventable disease all over Pakistan. WHO launched the EPI Program in Pakistan back in the late ’70s to protect children by immunizing them against common diseases in childhood.

Recently, WHO Country Representative, Dr Palitha Mahipala and WHO Sindh team visited District East, Karachi to monitor Enhanced Outreach Activities. Dr Ashfaq, District Health Officer East welcomed WHO Country Representative and acknowledged WHO support for immunization activities in Karachi and Sindh.

District Health East Team and WHO EPI officers briefed the statistics and EoA Coverage. Dr Mahipala observed vaccinators in fixed and outreach sites at Zindagi Mahfooz (ZM). Dr Akram, Project Director, EPI Sindh extended sincere gratitude to Dr Palitha for his leadership and praised operations team of WHO Sindh for their fortitude and hard work in the provision of EPI services in Sindh.

MUHAMMAD SABIR

Via email

Outrage on the Motorway

The horrific incident which took place on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway the other say has shaken the entire nation. Criminals and sex maniacs are, it seems, on the loose and stalk the highways, shopping malls and other public places to seek opportunity to pounce upon their defenceless victims who are usually women and children.

The culprits seem to enjoy immunity and act with impunity and get away with their horrendous act. As a result, numerous cases of this nature and some more serious involving boys and little girls, often resulting in their gruesome murder, occur everyday in the country. The law and order machinery has broken down and the criminal justice system is outmoded, inefficient, corrupt and unequal to the task before it. A very few of the cases are reported, fewer amongst them are taken up for prosecution and rarely, the culprit is convicted.

Prime Minister and others talk of public hanging and castration, etc as deterrents but do not perceive the large number of cases occurring all around and the inability of the police and the judiciary to cope with them and bring them to the logical end. Certainty of punishment and not only its severity is the true deterrent.

M ZUBAIR FAROOQUI

Islamabad

Hit and run

On 24 June 2017, a traffic sergeant, who was on duty at Quetta’s GPO Chowk, was hit by a speeding vehicle reported to be driven by Majeed Khan Achakzai, an MP of Balochistan Assembly. Later, the sergeant lost his life succumbing to his injuries sustained during the accident. Mr. Achakzai, appearing on some TV Channels, also confessed his involvement in the incident. CCTV footage of the incident was shared widely on social media.

However, lately on 4 September 2020, Achakzai was acquitted by a local Balochistan court citing insufficient evidence as a reason. “Laws grind the poor and rich rule the law.”(Oliver Goldsmith). It is very sad on the part of our Judiciary that it acquits convicts even when there is genuine proof of their involvement. We request the honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan to take a suo motto notice of the whole episode and justice be done with the bereaved family.

AFROZ MJ

Turbat