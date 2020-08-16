Voice of the People

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Posthumous awards

Pictures of widows, orphans, and aged parents of young men and women, receiving posthumous awards for gallantry and offering supreme sacrifice to protect the honour, dignity and security of this country are very moving. We as a nation must ensure that we take care of the needs of these families. This is what we owe to them.

Simultaneously we must redress our national security strategy and confine our focus for defending our geographical boundaries from proclaimed evil designs of Hindutva led India, which has never accepted the reality and sovereignty of Pakistan as an independent nation. This country has already suffered enough because of four Martial laws and their proxies. We must resolve to adopt the vision of Mohammad Ali Jinnah. Pakistan was created through a political struggle to be a modern democratic welfare state with tolerance for dissent and not a country hostage to extremists of all shades, which is a legacy of Gen Zia.

ALI MALIK TARIQ

Lahore

Lack of agriculture facilities

Agriculture holds a significance role in Pakistan. In Balochistan, Makran is one of the major producers of crops and dates especially in District Kech and Panjugar but unfortunately all this produce is wasted due to lack of facilities. Majority of farmers are disappointed and left farming since crops are being destroyed every year and there is hardly any value of crops in Makran.

There are many famous areas in term of producing dates in district Panjugar and some areas of District Kech like Turbat, Hoshab, Karki, Hirronk, Shapuk, Nisarabad, Tijaban, Bulieda which are too much famous with sweaty and clean dates but at the absence of factories they are wasted every year.

Other famous crops like watermelon, onions, rice are being produced in Kolwa but the lack facilities they are unable to shift their crops in other cities like Quetta, Karachi etc. I would request concerned authorities to take serious steps and provide facilities like transport, factories. Farmers should be motivated to produce more crops to boost economic growth of country since agriculture is a major contributor to country’s economy.

ALI JAN DILWASH

Via email

UAE-Israel diplomatic ties

The establishment of recent diplomatic ties between United Arab Emirates and Israel seem to be a great game played by the US in Middle East. These ties are tied to deepen economic cooperation, mutual consultation on social and political issues and most importantly to isolate Iran. On the one hand, Donald J. Trump, after getting much criticism and little support in the presidential election, is hopeful to gain maximum public support through this diplomatic win.

To compel Arab countries to accept Israel is another major plan reflected in the US-brokered endeavour. The downtrodden Palestinian, who struggled for peace for a very long time, will be most affected by the deal.

WAJAHAT ABRO

Shikarpur, Sindh

The establishment of UAE-Israel ties has caused rage and animosity among Muslims all over the world. Washington seems to have won part of the game, it has been playing with innocent Palestinians for decades.

This agreement will crush Palestinian’s right to self-determination. Unfortunately, UAE is the third Arab country after Jordan and Egypt accepting Israel and compromising on innocent lives of Palestinians. This is not the first time UAE administration compromised on Muslim lives and annexation on Muslim territories.

This is the same UAE that awarded Narendra Modi with their highest Award. UAE is mistaken if it thinks that Israel will abandon its policy to annex Palestinian land, sooner or later Netanyahu administration will devour this territory. Almost all Muslim countries have condemned this normalisation of relations between UAE and Israel. Lets see how future of poor Palestinians is destined.

AWAIS GOPANG

Karachi.

Stained Indian history

It has been more than a year since Indian government demographically changed the status of occupied Kashmir by making official amendments to Articles 370 and 35A. Since then, Pakistan diplomats, activists, media persons, politicians are actively involved in exposing brutal face of India and in gathering international support for Kashmiris legitimate self-determination right.

Local and international bodies are diplomatically putting up efforts to highlight this unilateral change to disputed territory and HR violations by cruel Indian army which is exponentially increased to silence freedom voice of innocent people of Kashmir. Indian biggest failed strategy is their vision to maintain 4G blackout in occupied Kashmir which can conceal their army war crimes but whole world already knows height of Indian bigotry.

Pakistan still needs to step up diplomatic efforts at United Nations level for achieving results oriented goals. We need to actively persuade UN, international HR associations to pressurize India for resolution of this bloodiest conflict of history as per UN resolutions that has now put global peace at highest stake as both stakeholders are active nuclear powers. India history is stained with innocent Muslims blood, which will never be forgotten.

In wake of 75 years since the atomic bombings of Hiroshima & Nagasaki, the nuclear menace is growing once again which world has to acknowledge and realise. This occupied Kashmir issue is nuclear flash point.

MOBEEN UL HAQ

Wah Cant

Rampant corruption

Through esteemed column of your prestigious newspaper, I would like to draw attention towards ongoing rampant corruption in Sindh government departments. It is out in the open that government departments are getting corrupt day by day. It takes heavy pockets to get a small task done from government departments.

Everyone from lower ring to the highest is neck deep in corruption. Earlier there were reports in bits and pieces of how every file is passed with a push from under the table. But now it’s clearly visible. Transparency and Accountability seem to be far dream. It is horrifying for democratic structure of Pakistani society.

Electronic media seems to be reluctant to pursue this as it involves people of stature. This matter needs urgent action from honest media persons as well as investigation agencies. Strict action and honest enquiries are needs of the hour. Concerned citizens are raising their voice. Support from media can play an active role to highlight this issue.

UNZELA HAYEE

Karachi