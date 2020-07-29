Voice of the People

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Monsoon paralyses Karachi

On 26 July, 3rd spell of monsoon rain hit Karachi and it’s people so hard. Highest rainfall recorded in Gulistan-e-Johar, (60mm), while 55 mm was recorded in Pehlwan Goth. According to media, at least three people died and more than 550 K-Electric (KE) feeders tripped. No officials, Ministers and Mayor did help the Karachites at all. They come on media and put blame on each other that it’s not our responsibility, and try to keep themselves out of this as they’ve no concern about it at all.

Traffic jams, accidents at different areas are so usual now in rains. No one is taking care of the city as everyone just wants to make money from this Metropolitan city and not give anything in return. Hospitals are not even safe in this city. People who pay huge taxes when they see this type of scenario they even think that why they’re giving their money to Government? After 18th Amendment it’s totally the responsibility of Sindh Government to take care of all the cities of Sindh. But according to Sindh Government everything is going very smoothly and every Karachite is mentally and physically perfect.

On the other hand, Asia’s biggest Cow Mandi in Sohrab Goth is drowning. People from different areas come over here to sell their animals. But now the conditions in the Mandi are totally pathetic. Animals have no place to do rest as the whole area is covered with water. Their owners have no option left but just to wait that some miracle will happen. It feels so embarrassing and so heartbreaking that people of Karachi don’t get what they actually deserve. Officials should do something so the people can take a sigh of relief. Rain is a blessing from Almighty but our Government makes this a curse for us.

SYEDDA FATIMA RIZWAN

Karachi

The silent killer

Through this letter, I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities towards a silent killer in Pakistan. As we all know that 28 July is important global date to spread awareness and knowledge of hepatitis in the world, but I’m not here to be the part of this trend. Being a responsible citizen, I want to put light on the fact that why hepatitis is taken so lightly. Even after knowing that millions of people are dying because of it.

As government shows great effort in case of Polio for every citizen. Providing their children’s vaccination door to door, which is a huge step and is really appreciable but why only for polio??? Why not for hepatitis as well!? According to WHO, in Pakistan 15 million people get affected with hepatitis B and C every year. And almost 400 people are losing life to Hepatitis every day. Why can’t we get a proper vaccination, tests and treatment for it! In my opinion our respectable authorities should look after this serious issue by providing its vaccine which is available but, out of reach due to different reasons like financial issues and not having a personal resource is another big issue. So instead of having programs and articles on it, let’s try to solve it and let’s make our country a better place. I hope something will be done about this as soon as possible. Looking forward with positivity.

HOORIYA FAISAL

Karachi

Crisis after crisis

I would like to address this major issue, which has been going on for some time. After the load shedding of electricity, we are facing load shedding of gas now. The gas has been suspended and the stove flame is quite low. The citizenry has complained that they are facing immense difficulties in cooking and performing other related house chores.

They also demanded the government to take notice of the situation and resolve the matter as early as possible. People are getting depressed and stressed because we already have so many problems in our country. People are using cylinders which are not safe either and they are expensive also. So, it is a request to the authorities to fix this problem as soon as possible.

WAJIHA RIZVI

Karachi

Eid and SOPs

As we all know that Eid is just around the corner and people should be reminded to follow all the safety measures to prevent the spread of Covid -19 on Eid. Every person should remain in distance and wear mask while going out especially while buying the sacrificial animals.

If we want the Coronavirus to end in Pakistan, we should all be strictly following the SOPs made by the government for our {own} safety. The previous decision of the government of smart lockdown in different cities of Pakistan is already showing a lot of progress and the graph of Corona active cases is flattening which is a big success for our country. So we should try and maintain this on Eid as well to eliminate coronavirus from Pakistan.

MARIUM ALI

Karachi

God is not sleep!

I don’t know whether former Bishop Franco Mullakkal of Jalandhar diocese is innocent or not. But one thing for sure is that he has been framed in a false case by the nuns of the Kerala Convent due to personal vendetta.

Our God is not a dead God, neither does He sleep. Very soon justice shall prevail and the whole world will come to know the truth as to what happened between the years, 2013 to 2016. All we can do is to pray.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India