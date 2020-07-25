Voice of the People

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Hagia Sophia converted back into a mosque

The Hagia Sophia was built 1500 years ago as an Orthodox Christian cathedral during the Byzantine Empire. It was converted into a mosque in 1453 after the Ottomans conquered Constantinople and changed the city’s name to Istanbul. The latest court ruling overturns a 1934 government decision to make it into a museum.

The move has sparked outrage in Greece and Russia, home to millions of Orthodox Christians. The World Council of Churches has called on the Turkish President to reverse the decision. In the Vatican, Pope Francis expressed dismay: “My thoughts go to Istanbul. I think of Santa Sophia, and I am very pained.” The Hagia Sophia is a UNESCO World Heritage Site visited by millions of tourists each year, but UNESCO now plans to review its status.

President Erdogan says deciding the building’s purpose is Turkey’s sovereign right: “Like all our other mosques, the doors of Hagia Sophia will be open to all locals, foreigners, Muslims and non-Muslims,” Erdogan said. “Being the common heritage of humankind, Hagia Sophia will continue to embrace everyone in a most sincere, unique way, with its new status.” The first prayers were offered just yesterday i.e. July 24 with President Erdogan in attendance.

VIJDAN SAEED

Islamabad

Attractive Russian offer to revive PSM

This refers to the news report ‘Russian offer to revive PSM unconditionally welcomed’ (July 22). It is not exactly for the first that Russia has offered to revive Pakistan Steel Mills, which had also been established by the {erstwhile) Soviet Union. The mill had been running profitably but due to corruption, nepotism and over-staffing, it has become a white elephant. Also, our politicians in steel business deliberately ran down PSM in order to promote their own business.

According to the report, some PTI officials are in favour of selling the PSM while others want to revive it based on the public-private partnership and yet others have called for leasing it out. Of course, some of these would be mainly interested in the lot of land that PSM owns, which they may like to use for other purposes.

The report states that leader of the business community and former President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Shahid Rasheed Butt has welcomed Russian offer to help revive Pakistan Steel Mills and transform it into a state-of-the-art industrial complex. I think we are lucky to receive such an excellent offer and should deal with it as a top priority matter, vetting it and approving it in the shortest possible time.

It would be a shame to lose such a valuable asset by handing it over to some racketeer who may convince Imran Khan that the land could be very suitable for ‘Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme’ and that the success of such a programme will not only make his position unassailable but also assure his success in future elections. The way Imran Khan is running the government, such an eventuality cannot be ruled out altogether and must be guarded against by using all possible means.

S R H HASHMI

Karachi

Increased prices hurting

Through the courtesy of columns of your esteemed daily, I would like to draw the kind attention of the concerned authorities to the rising prices of essential commodities. The issue has caused a lot of hardships to the common people. The government has failed to hold back the prices which are going up and up on a daily basis.

The salaried people are the worst sufferers. They cannot manage their household budget within their salaries. Due to increase in prices of daily necessities street beggars are increasing day by day. The price of wheat, oil, sugar, rice, pulses, vegetable and fruit are increasing and it has become very difficult for common people to buy all these things. The electricity, gas and water bills are also increasing day by day and the people who are living in rented houses are going through a difficult period because the rents are also increasing. It’s also difficult for the people to buy medicines for those who are sick. Government should take immediate steps towards this issue so that the people heave a sigh of relief.

Laiba Safeer

Via email

Idol’s house construction?

According to record – there are 428 idol’s houses in Pakistan; out of them (only) 20 are in actual use. This is itself speaking volumes about need or otherwise; for construction of new temples and that too at the State expense/s (??).

On the directives of Prime Minister; Religious Affairs Ministry has sought opinion of the Council of Islamic Ideology. This scribe would say ‘it was/is waste of time Mr. PM’. It is crystal-clear by the teachings of the Last Prophet (SAW) that idolatry is “shirk: worship of anyone/anything besides Allah”. And ahead is that a simple Muslim understands it clearly!! Those in favour of construction of the temple argue that rights of minorities are guaranteed in Constitution; so this place of worship would serve as symbol of religious harmony. Hindus; destructed (Historical) Babri Mosque and we construct a temple for them is a nonsense argument (?). Now: (No; No…)!!

Though; no one would object to any plan aimed at promoting welfare-of- minorities, yet construction of a (new) temple at the expense of an Islamic State is not permitted in any case. It is enjoined in the Holy Quran that Allah may forgive lesser sins but will not relax idolatry. So, it is crystal-clear that an Islamic State cannot fund for building an idolatry-worshiping! Like other democracies construction of religious places should (also) be governed by clear-cut-criteria taking into consideration not more than need/s of concerned community. There is negligible Hindu population in Islamabad and a temple (already) exists in Saidpur village since long which is dysfunctional till now. The least; Hindus may renovate it on their own expenses and populate it (first) and later-on if need be (think) of construction of a new one.!

M AZAM MINHAS

Tatrinote, AK

Say no to drugs

The phrase “say no to drugs” is common with teenagers. Drug abuse is a repeated or prolonged dependence triggered by excessive use of the drug. This includes an uncontrollable desire to continue consuming drugs, a desire to raise levels over time. Drug addiction and easy access have increased the number of cases particularly among young people.

People take drugs because they think it will change something about their lives. A major cause of the drugs addiction is an urge to do something different, to have a new sensation. Sometimes the purpose for the use is that people want to relieve stress and get away from unexciting daily life. Some of the reasons young people have given for taking drugs are to fit in, to escape or relax. They think drugs are a solution. But eventually, the drugs become the problem. Drugs affect memory, causing blank spots. When an individual tries to extract information through this blurry mess, he cannot. Drugs make a person feel slow or dumb and he fails in daily tasks. And since he has more failures and life becomes more difficult, he wants more drugs to help him deal with the problem.

Person loses his intellect and degrades as a personality. Parents should discuss drug and alcohol abuse with their children and highlight the consequences. Specifically speaking with children while they’re young can create a strong understanding. Consistent and fair discipline, open channels of communication for thoughts and feelings, stable family atmosphere, tolerance of the child’s mistakes will help building up tolerance in child against drugs.

NISHA PERVEEN

Karachi