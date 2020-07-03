Voice of the People

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

PIA & CAA

in hot water

As per announcement by Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan inquiry against pilots has been completed. Out of total 860 pilots’ degrees of 262 pilots have been found dubious. 150 of these pilots belong to the national flag carrier PIA. The slogan of PIA may now be restructured from “Great people to fly with” to “Fake people to fly with”. The gross level of negligence on the part of the Civil Aviation Authority has captured headlines in all major newspapers of the world. IATA has also shown its displeasure on this negligence.

CAA has exacerbated its performance all the time but the reality is totally opposite. Heads must roll for playing with the important lives of people travelling through the planes operated by these unqualified and inefficient pilots. How many passengers lost life due to these incompetent pilots. Criminal cases must be registered against these culprits without any further loss of time. We must rectify our errors right now. Alternatively, it will be too late to mend.

IFTIKHAR MIRZA

Islamabad

Hitler of

the era

Narendra Modi is PM of the world’s largest so-called democratic country. He is a man who lacks even an iota of humanity. He cannot allow anybody to interrupt his dirty politics. He is a lifetime member of extremist party RSS (which follows the policy of “Akhand Baharat”). In 2002, Muslims of Gujrat were killed by rioters under his very nose (when he was CM) and he got the title of “Butcher of Gujrat”.

Since 5th of August 2019, he has enforced curfew in the IoK to promote hate agenda of “Hindutva”. In addition, his government passed an amendment named CAA & NRC and now Indian minorities must prove themselves as citizens of so-called secular India.

Modi is promoting extremism in the country through his RSS goons. Now, they blame Muslims for COVID-19 outbreak. The world has witnessed bloodshed in Delhi and IoK. They kill minorities especially Muslims. Modi is the Hitler of today’s era. Hitler destroyed world’s peace and Modi is threatening regional stability. But peacekeeper is sleeping peacefully. To remember; “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

ANDLEEB ABBASI

Rawalpindi

Words from the artist

To take a break from the mundane daily life in my childhood in a village in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, I often used to go to the banks of river Teesta and lying underneath a tree, I could view the different variations in the sky, the horizon and various formations of trees. Roaming in the Teesta River on traditional fishing boat, I used to view the ripples in the river, clouds hover casting the sky, shades of light and darkness in the horizon.

Being grown up in such an environment, nature inspired me a lot. I could compare peace and serenity of nature with the chaos of the urban life filled with pretension. For me, art serves as meditation for the soul. It helps me maintain a clear mind and stay focused on the things I must do to sustain the life. It is a motivational force as great as gravity that helps me get up in the morning to face the world, with a dream full of joy and excitement. The dream is one that I continue to create in my mind daily and that I try very hard to apply to my two-dimensional canvas or on a piece of paper. I have studied many fields, like nature, human behaviour, sufferings and emotions. I have struggled hard in my life.

I used to go to village markets which was five six km away from my house where masan art was displayed. In my formative years, I used to like these masan chitrakala. It attracted me more than anything. In my childhood I used to like them a lot because of the way they looked but when I grew up and went to art collage then I realised the importance and value of the paintings which attracted me more towards the Masan critrakala

MADHUSUDAN DAS

New Delhi, India

Open-book exams during lockdown

Open-book exams allow you to take notes, texts or resource material into an exam situation. Main purpose of this test is to find your Level of reasoning, diversity of information and power of knowledge. This type of examination is a better option for universities in this condition of lockdown. Online papers of different problems or questions can be uploaded to a relevant platform and then allow the students to re-upload after solving the questions within time limit. The questions should be of mix category, some questions of the relevant subject and others should be of general IQ level problems.

Open-book exams test your ability to quickly find relevant information and then to understand, analyse, apply knowledge and think critically. Exams of this type don’t test your memory only but test also your ability to find and use information for problem solving, and to deliver well-structured and well-presented arguments and solutions. The style of question depends on the level of degree and subject. Probably the biggest misconception about open-book exams is that there is no need to study. You should study just as you would for any other exam so that you would become able to apply it effectively.

SAQIB ISHAQ

Azad Kashmir