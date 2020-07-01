Voice of the People

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

PSX terror attack

The attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi was India’s conspiracy to destroy the country’s economy as well as diverting attention from atrocities on Muslims in India-occupied Kashmir. The terrorist groups funded by Indian RAW have also been reportedly trying to bring harm to the law and order situation by attacking on the security personnel, public and business places.

Just after a period of one weak since the attacks on law enforcement agencies in some cities of Sindh, as we saw terrorists attacked on PSX in Karachi on Monday. The terrorists tried to enter the PSX building to bring harm to the staff and the country’s economy, but our brave heroes of law enforcement agencies made the terrorists’ evil plan fail and killed all four terrorists within just 8 minutes. One police officer and three guards were also martyred.

The terrorists and their fund provider RAW should bear in mind that our law enforcement agencies are always ready to give immediate response to the enemies and won’t allow anyone to disturb peace here. The United Nations should pressurize India to stop all conspiracies against its neighbouring countries and ask India to come on the desk to resolve the Kashmir issue. Otherwise, India’s conspiracy and aggression will be harmful to India itself and for the regional peace and stability.

IMTIAZ JUNEJO

Hyderabad

*****

An institution of this country which has been deprived of its due share in terms of appreciation is Sindh Police. The primary intent of this piece is to glorify the gallant efforts and countless sacrifices of its brave members over the past decades. On 29 June, when the business hub of Pakistan Stock Exchange was under attack by terrorist group, the first force to respond was the Rapid Response Force unit of Sindh Police.

Constables Muhammad Rafiq and Khalil deserve special appreciation for foiling the intended attack in less than ten minutes. Countering a terrorist attack is beyond their call of duty and the entire nation salutes them for their actions. I hope that the Federal and Sindh governments will give them due credit.

MUJTABA SOHAIL RAJA

Karachi

Embezzlement in federal ministries

A few days back, it was reported by some private TV channels of the country that the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has unearthed Rs. 270 billion irregularities and embezzlement in federal ministries in the expenditure for the fiscal year 2018-2019 (the first year of PTI Government) and, accordingly, he has recommended strict action, including references, to investigation agencies against those responsible. In this news report, my only interest would be to see as to when Mr. Imran Khan would bring his federal ministers/secretaries accountable for the wrongs that they have committed in their departments, to claim that he has really brought “tabdeeli” (change) in his system of governance, as per his past statements of bringing transparency in the departments by eliminating all the black sheep from there, after coming into power.

ABDUL SAMAD SAMO

Via email

Tax or no tax?

It makes sense that a higher taxation rate on cigarette manufacturers may persuade smokers to switch to low-priced, tax-evading products if they are freely available, which they indeed are. Hence, higher taxes may encourage and create a heavier burden on the public-health expenditure. Civil society should realize that the tobacco industry in Pakistan is among the highest taxpayers while a much larger number of unregistered cigarette producers are not paying any taxes and selling their product at lower prices than the minimum rates set by the government.

One holds no brief for cigarette manufacturers but while we should look at raising taxes on the few companies that pay, the smarter thing would be for the government and civil society to also take effective measures against those that are undermining the whole purpose of taxing cigarette makers, to begin with. We hope that a stop will be put soon on illegal trade of cigarettes

SIRAJ MUNEER SOOMRO

Karachi

Strengthening of parliaments

It is adequately clear that Parliaments have an important role to play in delivering governance which is effective both in terms of reducing poverty and in terms of building democracy. Strong parliaments are a cornerstone of democracy. They represent the voice of the people, pass laws, allocate funds to implement laws and policies and hold governments to account.

They work to make sure that policies benefit all people, especially the most vulnerable. They also debate the big issues of the day. Parliaments also link international and national agendas, ensuring that governments implement international treaties and agreements that they sign up to.

In developing countries, parliaments fail to discharge their duties effectively because of a number of insurmountable obstacles such as lack of adequate funding. Women in developing countries should also be encouraged to become members of parliament and stimulate health and constructive debates in parliaments. Only 25% of the world’s members of parliament are women. The stumbling blocks that stand in the way for women to stand as members of parliament should be eradicated so that more women will be attracted to stand as members of the parliaments.

HANDSEN CHIKOWORE

London