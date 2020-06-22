Voice of the People

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Domestic violence act

Sadly, Pakistan has been ranked as 6th most dangerous and unsafe country for women and was ranked 7th in sexual violence, including domestic violence. That despite the promulgation of The Domestic violence (Prevention & Protection) Act 2013, which was enacted by the provincial Sindh Government in 2013 to protect women, children and other vulnerable victims from the menace of domestic violence. Sindh Government has utterly failed to implement the “Act” in letter and in spirit. It is a matter of record that the Sindh Government has neither appointed “protection officers” nor established the “protection committees” which is the mandatory obligation of the Sindh Government in terms of Section 17 of the aforesaid Act in order to protect victims from domestic violence.

The Domestic violence (Prevention & Protection) Act 2013 was enacted to provide the protection to the weakest class of society, those who cannot even dare to discuss the issues that they are facing. Considering that, the legislatures intended to insert Section 3 in the aforesaid Act, which states that “ This Act and the contents thereof receive wide publicity through electronic and print media in Urdu and local languages” & “Government officers, the police and members of the judicial services are given periodic sensitisation and awareness training on issues addressed by this Act”. Nonetheless, the Sindh Government, despite being under such strict obligation(s), failed to comply the mandatory the provisions of Section 3 of the Act. It is notable that the above-mentioned legislation to prevent domestic violence is in field since 2013, which still remains inactive & aimless, which is resultantly unceasingly infringing the guaranteed rights of women to enjoy the feel of protection of law.

EENA SIDDIQUE ADVOCATE

Via email

Imran Farooq case

The decision in Imran Farooq case is historic, as it has exposed the once most sacred cow of MQM. The verdict is thought provoking and enshrines the whole story of rise and fall of MQM. The Muhajir movement started in the name of seeking rights of poor and oppressed people of Karachi and Urban Sindh. It gained momentum and then it became an uncontrollable phenomenon for all power wielders. Soon the movement was hijacked by power-mongers and became a symbol of horror and terror in the 90’s. It remained uncontrollable till 2015 and the situation reached a point where one wondered how normalcy would be regained. Those within the ranks of the party tried to oppose were subdued by force and coercion.

The predicament of common man ended when the scions fled the country and took shelter in different parts of the world. Scotland Yard deserves appreciation for going through 4000 hours of videos to decide the fate of this very high profile case The verdict has exposed Altaf Hussain who issued orders for the murder of Imran Farooq. The story of MQM is sad but teaches a lesson to all of us that whenever people’s trust is bludgeoned, it is destined to doom. Undoubtedly, history is the best teacher of mankind.

IFTIKHAR MIRZA

Islamabad

Country in crises

Our Prime Minister Imran Khan must bear one thing in his mind that without improving the economy of Pakistan (which currently is in doldrums since coming of PTI government at Islamabad), he will not be able to fulfil promises that he has made with his voters during his election campaign. But, his pathetic two years’ performance clearly suggests that it will be very difficult for him and his team of ministers and advisors to bring the country in direction of that “tabdeeli” (change) for which he and his followers lured the whole nation well before the general elections of 2018.

The PTI government has proved incompetent to such an extent that people of Pakistan have witnessed crisis after crisis in these two years; may it be crisis of sugar, wheat, flour, petrol non-availability, inflation, very high taxes (even municipal taxes), dollar appreciation, hoarding and undue profiteering etc. Hence, PTI government has completely failed to handle these crises by acting wisely.

Honestly speaking, looking at two years’ pathetic performance of federal government, I am compelled to say that at least I am not in a position now to further bear the coming self-created crisis from the PTI government. I, therefore, request that I may be returned “ purana”(old) Pakistan instead of this government’s promised “Naya”(new) Pakistan-where everything has changed to be in a “deteriorated change” in just two years. Honestly speaking, from nowhere a feeling is coming that the federal government of PTI has been managing the country’s affairs in an effective manner.

ABDUL SAMAD SAMO

Karachi

Lesson from Ertugrul

Turkish drama Ertugrul has greatly impressed Pakistani audience in a positive way. Instead of watching Hollywood and Bollywood movies they have started idolising Ertugrul and believe him as their role model. This drama gives an overview of the struggle behind great Turkish Ottoman Empire.

It also gives moral lessons about Islam and also tells us how to strengthen our belief on Allah. Our youth is taking keen interest in Islam, which is very encouraging as it is a religion of peace and harmony. Dramas like these should be promoted in Pakistan so that youth could learn about history of Islam.

ZAINAB KHAN

Islamabad

Bleeding economy

Pakistan’s economy is bleeding, because as a developing country with poor governance it was not ready for consequences of such a pandemic. Covid-19 started affecting Pakistan in February that led to lockdown in April and May. Sudden lockdown and closure of industries, small and medium businesses, and different sectors of the country have frozen wheel of the economy. People who suffered most are daily wagers or urban slum dwellers. Pakistan has faced an estimated loss of Rs 2.5 trillion because of the pandemic.

Many charity organisations and celebrities helped small-scale workers and daily wagers by providing them with essentials and food items but it is not possible to reach out to everyone. Government of Pakistan estimated that 12.5-18.3 million people will lose their jobs due to this severe pandemic which may take economy into much more deep crisis. As Corona virus situation is getting worse, that might lead the country to another lockdown or even curfew. If this happened our economy and people will face many hardships. The government must prepare a collective and comprehensive strategy to tackle this situation.

MARYAM KHAN

Islamabad