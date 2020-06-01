Voice of the People

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Crisis of Coronavirus in Pakistan

Coronavirus is a contagious disease transmitted from one person to another. On March 16, there were only 26 cases, but now the number has crossed 50,000 and it is further increasing exponentially. The strategy to combat Covid-19 is not yielding the desired result.

There are many manifestations that resulted in the failure of strategy to combat COVID-19 including lack of testing kits and public awareness to maintain social distancing. Moreover, lack of resources and economic turmoil are also major reasons that cause failure to prevent this dangerous virus. Recently, the government decided to ease the lockdown in view of Eid-ul-Fitr and economic condition of the poor after 45 days of lockdown. It was observed that nobody bothered to practise SOPs, and if this trend continues, which, of course, continues, there would be extraordinary increase in the number of positive cases, then what option will remain for government and institutions as well as doctors to save the people’s life?

In addition to this, health care system is under stress in Pakistan. Lack of PPEs, adequate testing services, limited designated intensive care units and lack of ventilators are major reasons of bad health system. Doctors are frontline soldiers in this war but because of lack of PPEs, many doctors have lost their life. Besides, our leaders, both government and opposition, play politics rather to get themselves involved in a serious discussion for mitigating the sufferings of the people. We urge our leadership, especially the government, not to waste time in blame game and deal with the Corona situation aggressively.

BILAWAL ALI LAKHO

Shikarpur

Another lockdown

As the coronavirus cases in Pakistan have surpassed 63730, while over 1315 deaths have been recorded, but unfortunately, we are still taking its threat lightly. As the standard operating procedures are being violated, the lockdown might be restored and it seems that it will only be the last option. If people’s actions and behaviour remain the same then they will have to regret the actions which will be taken by the government.

As the number of cases is climbing, the best way to make its speed slower is a lockdown. Hospitals have no more capacity as they filled up and no more cases are being accepted. Each day begins with several cases and around 92% of cases are reportedly caused by local transmission.

Curbing the virus is not solely the government’s responsibility. People should be abiding by the law and follow instructions in the combat against COVID-19. Precautionary measures must be taken by everyone because without proper cooperation of the masses, the curtailing of its spread cannot be possible. The government and people should work collectively as it is an alarming situation.

KHALID FARUQI

Karachi

Modi has ruined India completely

India’s PM Narendra Modi has got no wife and children to look after; hence he is going on extending the lockdown dates. It is a very sad thing that Covid-19 cases are increasing in large numbers in India and neither the PM nor the CMs of various States are doing anything to stop the spread.

Very soon India will become another Wuhan where people will die in large numbers. Migrants also have nothing to eat and are dying in large numbers daily. They have also lost their jobs because of the lockdown. But Modi does not care for them. He is only worried about his future so that it may be secure.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

Deprived and neglected

Pakistan is an agricultural country. As her economy depends on agriculture, we should lay emphasis on agriculture. We have to develop cultivation scientifically because scientific method of cultivation can ensure more production. For this purpose we have to identify the problems that are being faced by our farmers. They are not only illiterate but also ignorant.

They are both deprived and neglected. Though they work hard, they do not get what they deserve. They cannot improve their condition but they work from dawn to dusk. They live in want and cannot maintain the family decently. Having worked for whole life, they die in hunger and poverty. It is really a great pity. Some farmers have neither land of their own nor good house to live in. They pass their days in miseries. They till the land of others and take the share of crops.

Thus they maintain the family. The landless farmers also work as day labourers. They earn more by working hard during sowing or harvesting season. Some steps have been taken to improve the condition of our farmers. More should be done in this regard; otherwise the country will not develop rapidly. We must remember that the development of the farmers means the prosperity of the nation. The other important thing is industrialization which will create jobs. So emphasize should be given to industrialization for attaining economic development.

IQRA MARYAM

Islamabad

Incompetence of NCD

Recently, I visited Data Darbar in Lahore, where I saw people lying on surface like they are dead. Upon inquiry I came to know that they are drug addicts. People were calling them by different names such as Jahaaz, F16 etc. This incident exposed the incompetence of Narcotics Control Department (NCD). People in Pakistan are increasingly becoming addicted to all kinds of drug including street drugs and prescription drugs etc. Both street and prescription drugs are increasing day by day in Pakistan with high amount of prices.

Due to this non-serious and unacceptable behaviour of anti-narcotics department drug addicts are rapidly increasing in Pakistan and most of the addicts are youngsters. It seems that officials are also involved in this act as there is no evidence of effective measures taken by them. As a nation, this is an alarming situation for all of us. This is most challenging issue in Pakistan. We should reduce its ratio for the sake of human health and their lives.

Use of narcotics is harmful not for the addicted but also has negative impact on the fabric of the society. Innocent and common people become its victims just to taste or to get rid of curiosity. The efforts of such an addiction can cause dangerous changes mentally, psychology and spiritually to drug addict. The most disturbing aspect of drug addiction is that it is reaching epidemic proportions in Pakistan now.

Unfortunately if this kind of blindness of anti-narcotic forces continues then it will ruin our country much faster than any other problem. For now, I do not see any rapid and effective cure but I hope that officials will take needed action to eliminate this disease and save the nation.

MUJAHID QAYYUM

Chakwal

Ertugrul Ghazi; an inspiration

One of Turkish drama series which is famous as Ertugrul Ghazi and Diriles Ertugrul, has also taken Pakistan by storm as it has become one of the most watched and talked about shows ever. Inspirationally, the drama is based on the life and times of the 13th-century Muslim Oghuz Turk leader, Ertugrul was the father of Usman, the founder of the Ottoman Empire, who ruled a large part of the world for 600 years.

There is a good news for students to remember all about the history of Ottoman Empire because, once we read a book, we can forget it but once we watch a movie or drama, we will never ever forget that so. Temporarily, there is no denying the fact that people love to watch films and dramas which are probably forbidden for Muslims. If such a great and historical drama is available then the people are supposed not to leave a single episode unwatched.

The drama undoubtedly has won millions of hearts around the globe. Its viewers are rapidly increasing as it crosses 200 million views on PTV’s YouTube channel. Furthermore, the story of ‘Ertugrul’ is based on the ascendance of Muslims in the 12th Century, their conquests and great deeds due to this the drama has been dubbed by PTV on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan to enlighten the Pakistani youth about the past glory of Muslims. According to a public survey, Dirilis Ertugrul or ‘Ertugrul Ghazi’ was equally popular among children, adults and women in Pakistan, which was evident from social media trends.

However, since then, Ertugrul’s military conquests, family dilemmas and religious convictions have become all the rage on social media. People are sharing memes and the dialogues have become a part of Pakistan’s cultural lexicon and Ertugrul has generated unprecedented interest.

PARVEZ MOULA BAKHSH

Malir Karachi