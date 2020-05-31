Voice of the People

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Pension increase needed

The new federal budget for financial year 2020-21 is being given final touches by the ministries concerned and is likely to be presented on or around June 12 in the National Assembly. The federal government is facing very serious economic challenges and other problems due to COVID-19 and other issues. But still it is expected to give some relief to the serving and retired government servants.

Whatever ad-hoc relief the serving public servants are going to be provided, it should at least be doubled for the pensioners who only rely on their pension and mostly are also living in rented premises. Pensioners who retired prior to turn of the century should be given special consideration as in pre-1999 years the salaries were pretty low and subsequently their pensions were also very low.

The other day, a retired deputy controller of Radio Pakistan who retired in 1999 told this scribe that even after 20 years, his pension is less than his steno who retired just two years back. This was because PPP government had substantially increased the salaries of government servants ahead of 2013 elections without giving a single penny increase to the retired public servants in their meagre pensions.

Over the years, all civilian and military governments have been treating the serving and retired public servants at the same level in terms of doling out ad-hoc relief. No federal government has ever bothered to realize and appreciate that serving public servants draw salaries, house rent and other benefits and privileges and retired public servants in most cases have to rely on their pensions only. In view of these brief submissions, PM Imran Khan and the federal government are emphatically requested to essentially provide substantial increase in pensions if at all ad-hoc relief is being given despite prevailing difficult economic situation.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

A deadly approach

Medical experts are of the opinion that the concept of ‘Herd Immunity’ can prove to be disastrous; therefore, such approach should be discouraged. Sudden ease of lockdown even after rate of infection has acquired unprecedented rise was itself perilous decision: without having effective strategy to ensure standard operating procedures (SOPs).

However, official announcement was accompanied by the declaration that lockdown has been eased and it is now up to the people to abide by the SOPs laid down. This states that government is not in position to enforce its own guidelines. Meanwhile, SOPs violation can be witnessed in every corner of the country and government is kept on further easing lockdown. Consequently, it is apparent that government is more inclined towards resorting for herd immunity approach. All the same, it should be kept in mind that herd immunity in worst case can be catastrophic. Since, it has potential to overwhelm country’s poor health system which has hardly capacity to serve even fraction of population. Furthermore, it would lead to highest death rate, this means we should be ready to burry hundreds of thousands of our aged beloved.

However, in the ideal condition, it will take concerted effort on the part of the entire population, with some level of continued physical distancing for an extended period, likely a year or longer, before a highly effective vaccine can be developed, tested and mass produced. In a nutshell, herd immunity is all about best management of infection rate prior to maintain the normality with aid of strict SOPs regulation, but it would be surely a utopian task to enforce it on public to abide by guidelines.

SOHAIL AHMED SOOMRO

Sukkur

DigiSkills initiative by government

DigiSkills Training Program is Pakistan’s first Online Training Program to empower the youth with skills that are in demand in freelance market. DigiSkills project'’s mission is to offer training to one million individuals to create strong workforce for a future shaped by the Fourth Industrial Wave, characterized by technology orientation, innovation and initiative.

We can already see, in our economy and others, that companies have begun extensively outsourcing key functions such as HR, marketing, accounting, etc. Who they are outsourcing to is a growing body of freelancers – individuals who have the skills, the energy, and the determination to provide services which companies previously had to handle in-house. This is where initiative is key.

The freelancing marketplace is full of diverse and talented individuals who need to stay current and constantly be looking to learn and grow their skill toolkit. Training and education is a continuous process in order to be successful. There is hope that an advanced digital marketplace of workers in Pakistan will facilitate e-commerce, allowing goods manufactured in Pakistan to be sold both domestically and internationally.

Everything from technical skills to leather good and furniture can be marketed and exported using digital skills. Bringing women and young girls into this digital marketplace will not only boost the size of the domestic economy, but increase competitiveness, address growing demand and allow for more families to meet their education, health and lifestyle needs.

ZAIGHUM PASHA

Islamabad