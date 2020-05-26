Voice of the People

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Fear and avoid Covid-19

It is our belief and conviction that Holy Prophet (PBUH) had more compassion for poor than any other person and also the vision which extends beyond his lifetime. There is an authentic Hadith on how to cope with pandemics and contagious diseases etc. It warns believers not to go into an area or city where plague/pandemic exists, nor allows those living in such a place to leave it. The message is very clear, which in my humble opinion is FEAR IT, AVOID IT and then Fight It. Even Science and Medical Specialists in Contagious infections agree with what our Holy Prophet stated over 1400 years ago.

I fail to understand logic behind this do not fear it, fight it. Perhaps economic considerations are the factor that overrides priority for human life. Who will be responsible for loss of life and health of those who maybe infected because of the present policy by our government? Both life and health could be saved if lockdown and isolation was sternly imposed.

ALI MALIK TARIQ

Lahore

Sindh and its depraved male bravado

In Pakistan, there is a debate with regard to feminism and its objectives. Some critics have challenged the entire idea of women empowerment and blamed Pakistani feminists for the current social disorganization and cultural chaos. However, experts and academics opine that the idea of feminism is largely misunderstood in male-dominated society and that could be seen from the 108 women that fell victim to honour killings in Sindh over the past year.

Such killings are definitely more than just about honour, an abstract concept that has killed scores of young women who act of their own volition. Some might say these killings are a coward attempt to keep a woman enchained. Pontificating on what Mera Jism Meri Marzi means, we have heard a plethora of twisted responses to the slogan coming from men and boys who declare a woman to be characterless just so that she wants her rights! What a low opinion Pakistani men must have of Pakistani women if this is what’s going through their minds! No wonder they feel they must control every action, police every movement, otherwise Pakistani women would break free and run around uncontrollably, destroying what’s left of society. A survey carried out by the Thomson Reuters Foundation ranked Pakistan as the third most dangerous country in the world for women, after Afghanistan and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Not always ignorance is bliss and sometimes it’s important to take a stand. Here the government is also to be blamed for taking no such actions in helping to make a safer country for our women. No major laws have come forth in recent years that could help these women to stand on their own feet. However, our government is too busy in more ‘important’ issues perhaps.

FATIMAH KHAN

Wah Cant

Tourism — networking matters

During the present situation of lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic, we all are relying on social media and electronic media (TV mostly). It is observed that heavy load of internet browsing has been increased during lockdown. Why so? Because now students are attending online lectures on educational institutions developed software as these institutions are closed for unlimited time. Unlimited time means the dates of opening educational institutions are being extended from time to time. Employees, except doctors, bankers, police or army, are working online while staying at home. Diverse software/apps are introduced like Zoom for online meetings and conferences.

Majority social groups have now become platform to spread awareness regarding Coronavirus. However, now many social groups are developing linkages to different industries, welfare organizations, and even encouraging their members to contribute in approaching needy people through its available resources. The Karakoram Club (TKC) is one of them. TKC is one of the biggest groups on social media famous for tourism and hoteling industry in Pakistan and at international level.

During this pandemic, TKC is acting like a bridge that is connecting different communities of tourists, trekkers, mountaineers, climbers and local tourism industry including hotels, restaurants, tour guides and transportation vehicles regardless the gender, ethnicity and race. It also initiated many eco-friendly projects, for example, cleaning drives, Plant -A-Tree, run marathon.

Further, we TKC team initiated helping hand project in distribution of relief packages during earthquake disaster in AJK and now distributing one-month ration to needy families of Gilgit-Baltistan during this Coronavirus pandemic. This is only one example of Facebook social group that I shared here.

AHMAD NADEEM

Islamabad

Great people die with

There was a time when PIA was famous for its exquisite service and hospitality and our pilots were famous for smooth landing that passengers could not realize whether the plane had landed or not. Moreover, our pilots used to go aboard to impart technical training due to their expertise especially in landing and taking-off.

It is quite famous that once First Lady of USA Jacqueline Kennedy arrived in London via PIA and on arrival she thanked the pilot and when someone asked her how was the flight she replied “great people to fly with” since then it became PIA’s logo but some PIA officials think otherwise that it was decided in their internal meeting. Nevertheless, it was really an honour for the PIA and our country that First Lady opted to travel on our national airline which is itself an acknowledgement that the service of PIA was awesome owing to which First Lady of an advanced country chose to travel via PIA.

But as the time passes the service of PIA has gone down drastically as well as aircrafts’ condition became very bad and fragile and a recent tragic plane crash tells the whole story that domestic flight could not reach the destination safely and crashed just before seconds away for landing as both engines failed and some technical fault in landing gear which raises questions that how ill-maintained aircrafts PIA does have these days. Pilot’s mistake is also being highlighted that he did not manage speed and height required for safe landing.

FAISAL ANSAR

Karachi

Ramazan: In the eyes of a Christian brother

The month of Ramzan is very auspicious to Muslims all over the world. It is celebrated on the day after the crescent moon is sighted. Muslims observe a fast for a full month, starting with the sighting of the new moon and ending it after seeing the new moon, the next month.

They give alms to the poor and recite verses from the Holy Quran during this entire holy month. Eid is celebrated all over the world with great enthusiasm and fervour.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India