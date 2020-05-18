Voice of the People

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Liquor kills

Covid-19 cases are increasing in large numbers daily in India and neither the government nor the civic authorities are doing anything to stop the spread. On the other hand, the police are just beating people up whenever they go out to buy essentials. Who gave the police the permission to do this? We don’t need the police in our country at all.

Because of the lockdown, a lot of people are dying daily due to lack of food and medical facilities. Migrants have nothing to eat and are seen begging on the roads or robbing houses. The government is only interested in opening liquor shops in order to boost their revenue. What the government does not realise is that liquor kills. Modi is a total failure. He is only busy counting money and not looking after the welfare of the people.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

Health and balanced diet

According to the WHO, an individual is healthy if in state of complete mental, physical and social wellbeing – and not merely the absence of disease or condition. So you are not considered healthy if you are not physically, mentally and socially stable. Food and health are essential component of life. We are what we eat.

Quality of our life is directly dependent on balanced diet that we eat. To prevent or treat a disease or medical condition, a diversified balanced diet is necessary. Individual requirements of each nutrient are related to a person’s age, gender, level of physical activity and state of health. Children who lack a balanced diet are said to be malnourished children. Child’s nutrition leads to a foundation of future health. So they should be given appropriate food.

A pregnant woman has to eat not only for herself but also for the baby she carries which is also known as “Eating for Two” concept. Women who refuse to take iron supplements have increased risk of leading to stillbirth and low birth babies. High biological value protein foods must be consumed. Requirement of folic acid also increases. Emotional care is essential for pregnant women as it has a direct effect on foetus. Lactating women must consume meat and fish three to four times per week along with fruit, vegetable and water. The last part of my article is about older citizens. Older adult tend to consume less food due to inability to chew food properly and as appetite and GIT function decreases with increase in age which make them weak. To strengthen bones in older adult, must consume three servings of milk, yogurt and buttermilk per day.

SAFARAT KHAN

Islamabad

Snake in grass

Around two months ago, a police inspector was arrested in Karachi after thorough surveillance on the charges of working for Indian Intelligence agency RAW. Now, another cop of Karachi Police has been held on same grounds. A very precarious situation as those who are responsible for the safety of public and maintenance of law & order are engaged in worst form of terrorism. Policing the police is quite difficult for government with limited sources as well as vision. Easy money allure people and temptation drags them into crime world.

It is obnoxious that those who are meant to purify the water are heavily contaminating it. A complete, monitoring system of police personnel may be initiated to seal such things happen in future, In addition to this, Pakistan should bring all facts on record and make them public for the information of international community to help them ascertain the degree of State Terrorism employed by India in Pakistan. We must uncover the ugly face of our neigbour always busy in defaming us.

IFTIKHAR MIRZA

Islamabad

Water crisis

Acute water shortage will befall Pakistan around 2025, according to the authorities. Steps need to be taken to prevent the said crisis down to road in Pakistan. Since Pakistan is an agricultural country, most of water is used without any concern in agriculture sector by farmers. Dip technology – used in Israel’s agricultural system to save water – ought to be utilized by our farmers. Charges – units like electricity, be charged for the use of water on automobiles by service vendors. Home use of water must be charged by authorities like electricity.

Students from the very school level be made cognizant of the importance and shortage of water in Pakistan. Incumbent government must be active to build new dams to store rainwater. Programmes and seminaries be conducted to make the masses aware of the seemingly evitable grave situation. The religious scholars be requested to educate people about the prudent use of water in daily life. And last but not the least, the unchecked population be controlled.

M WAQAS

Dera Ismail Khan

Eunuchs must be disciplined!

Eunuchs not only harass people at traffic signals, but also on trains and while walking on the roads. They ‘bless’ passengers, pretending to be gods, and some people readily part with money in lieu of the ‘blessings.’ However, it becomes awkward for those who refuse to pay when the eunuchs abuse and harass them.

Begging needs to be dealt with a stern hand and the shame of the dance of the eunuchs must be put to an end. Why can’t they be accepted as mainstream workers? The government needs to frame laws and help them financially or with jobs.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India