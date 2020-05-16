Voice of the People

Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

COVID-19, unchartered territory

It depends upon political leadership and their awareness of science and history, which will determine intensity of damage inflicted by this contagious pandemic COVIT-19. This is unchartered territory, where medical scientists and biologists have still to find a vaccine which can prevent infection from being contracted and give people confidence to overcome fear.

We, however, can learn lessons from history and authentic Hadiths which quote Holy Prophet (PBUH) on how to cope with such pandemics and plagues. This can be a long wait till we find the cure, just like it took almost five years by researchers to offer a vaccine for Ebola. However, we can pray to Almighty that a vaccine is developed within a year, as predicted by those who specialize in control and cure of contagious infections and hopefully offer a therapeutic medicine in the interim period for those already infected.

Lock-down, self isolation and following advice of doctors is our only safe option. However if political leaders were to ape course adopted by President Trump or PM Boris, then they should be prepared for quantum of fatalities and infections citizens of these countries have suffered. Adopting preventive measures with strict oversight by the State is a safe option. In any case it is the constitutional and moral obligation of a legally elected executive to protect life of citizens. A poor under-nourished family is more likely to die in case of being exposed to COVIT19 than being underfed with one meal a day.

MALIK TARIQ ALI

Lahore

Stop watching Republic TV

Television news anchor, Arnab Goswami of Republic TV has been criticising Congress President, Sonia Gandhi, for a very long time because she is from Italy and was a Catholic. He is blaming her for the murder of the two seers and their driver who were killed by a mob of over 1000 men on the night of April 16, 2020 at Palghar in Maharashtra.

Arnab Goswami, where were you when Christian priests, pastors and nuns were being burnt alive and killed by Hindu fundamentalists in India? Why didn’t you highlight the issue on your news channel then? For you, Arnab, Hindus are more precious than Christians and Muslims? Only two seers and their driver have been killed? But what about the thousands of Muslims and Christians that are being killed in India daily? Shame on you for supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party and spreading hatred and lies on your news channel. In my opinion, Christians and Muslims should stop watching Republic TV in order to teach Arnab Goswami and the entire Republic TV team a lesson.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

Offending advertisement

Why has any company to promote ragging to sell tooth paste? I have been watching a TV advertisement for the last couple of weeks that shows a mother dropping her six year old daughter at school gate when three girl students about eight years of age stop her and say “Aye Chota Packet, Ruk. Naam Bata” (Hey small pack, stop, tell us your name). The six year old says “Nida, aap ka kya naam hai? Bada packet?” (My name is Nida. What is yours? Big packet?) And all the girls bursts in laughter.

And the mother of six year old student watches ragging of her daughter silently at the school gate. Instead of going inside the school and lodging complaint with the school principal, she sends a flying kiss to her daughter despite seeing her daughter’s humiliation. We had heard of ragging in colleges of new comers by their senior students. With this advertisement of a tooth paste, what culture are we promoting?

Are we teaching our young and innocent minds of ragging in schools from this young age? This advertisement should be immediately withdrawn and Pakistan Censor Board and PEMRA should be more vigilant before issuing NOCs to such meaningless advertisements.

M RAFIQUE ZAKARIA

Karachi

Promoting polarization

It is an undeniable reality that like many politicians, a few private television channels are fuelling polarization and hatred on ethnic, provincial and sectarian basis in this beloved country of ours, as these channels are owned by the enemies of this country. This polarization in any form and manifestation, be it political or societal, whether it is elite-or media-driven is very pernicious for the society, the state and the country.

Instead of healing the nation in the age of Corona crisis and umpteen monumental socioeconomic challenges, the demagogues, power-hungry politicians and much–after money media channels exacerbate old political cleavages and instigate violence and social tension, making my country more unstable and careening. The promotion of polarization is both sin and crime and its promoters must be taken to task. In the wake of the growing polarization, however, I request the government of Pakistan to admonish such politicians and also ban such private channels which are fuelling polarization in the country.

HASHIM ABRO

Islamabad

Early easing of lockdown

The lockdown has been eased at a time when the number of Corona—related infections as well as deaths is increasing. In other words, the government has been unable to ‘flatten the curve.’ Perhaps more significant, the government has issued SOPs for the easing of the lockdown, but has not mentioned which lawful body is to ensure their implementation. As became apparent on the very first day of the lockdowns being eased, those SOPs are being honoured more in breach than in obedience.

As the preceding lockdown was not the serious and harsh lockdown that other countries had imposed, it is not as if there has been any sudden transformation. There is no point in setting SOPs which might be impressive and ‘politically correct’ unless there is some means of ensuring they can be enforced. The lockdown was eased, the government claims, because of economic conditions. It’s OK but the authorities are obliged to ensure implementation of the SOPs.

People’s behaviour is also irresponsible and not caring. Markets are flooded with people without adhering to the SOPs. The associations of Doctors are also pointing out the increasing number of Coronavirus cases in the country. Increasing deaths are giving alarming signals to reconsider the decision of easing Lockdown. Keeping in view all these facts the authorities should implement a viable, effective and comprehensive policy regarding easing of lockdown.

QAZI JAMSHED ALAM SIDDIQUI

Lahore

Letter of thanks

In the 21st century, we see the humans of all ages indulging in the serials and thrillers. The world of film production is dominated by Indian and English production houses. As a nation, we mostly spend our leisure time on streaming movies instead of reading books. We are in a large distance with books and the absence of movies on Muslim culture adds insult to injury.

I would love to write a letter of gratitude to the team of “Dirilis Ertugrul” and President Erdogan for introducing Muslim youth to their Islamic norms and forefathers by creating a masterpiece of Ertugrul. Because of this, it’s the very first time that Muslims around the globe feel proud to present their Muslim heroes in front of others.

NOSHEEN KHAYYAM

Rawalpindi